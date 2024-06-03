BenQ Reveals the TK710, TK710STi as True 4K Casual Gaming Projectors

An update to their predecessors which utilized a traditional lamp light source, the new projectors are equipped with 4K UHD laser-enhanced 3200 ANSI lumens, and each laser contains 20,000 of light source life. Post this

Built for larger spaces, the TK710 has a throw distance of 100 inches at 8.4 feet, and 120 inches at 10 feet. Easy to install with a +10% lens shift, this projector features Specialized HDR Game Modes for PRG and FPS. The more intimate TK710STi is also easy to install and features a throw distance of 100 inches at 5 feet, and 120 inches at 6 feet and includes the Android TV dongle with Netflix for streaming capabilities.

"We recognize the need for dynamic, easy-to-use and versatile projectors," said Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ North America. "With the TK710 and TK710STi, gamers and movie buffs can experience stunning imagery and fast-paced gaming in virtually any environment."

The TK710, priced at $1,799, and the TK710STi, priced at $1,999, are available now on BenQ.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about the Casual Gaming Series of projectors from BenQ, visit https://rb.gy/irpinb.

