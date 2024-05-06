BenQ SW272U Awarded TIPA 2024 Best Professional Photo Monitor Award

Boasting excellent color accuracy and hardware calibration, this new professional 27-inch 4K photo monitor from BenQ pursues the compelling precedent of the renowned SW series. Post this

The Fine-Coated Panel for reflection-free performance results in a simulated texture screen effect which, with Paper Color Sync software, delivers industry-leading screen-to-print results as the ultimate platform for accurate photo editing and reliable soft proofing. Photographers will appreciate conformity to the Pantone Validated, SkinTone, and Calman Verified standards. Color management is cleverly implemented by storing color data internally, and users can easily carry out the calibration with the help of the supplied Palette Master Ultimate software.

Tailored to Diverse Professional Needs

BenQ offers a range of sizes and specifications while maintaining impeccable color precision. Continuing its legacy of color accuracy alongside the award-winning SW272U and SW321C, BenQ looks to expand its photography and videography monitor series in 2024.

About the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA)

The 2024 TIPA award winners were selected at the annual TIPA General Assembly, which comprised editors from publications in 14 countries across five continents that are leaders in the photography and imaging industries. Products endorsed by the TIPA Awards are known to be the most excellent products that have been introduced to the market in the preceding year.

For more information on the TIPA, please visit TIPA.com. To find out more about BenQ professional monitors, please visit BenQ.com.

About BenQ America Corp.

The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ aims to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives by designing products with a purpose. BenQ sells and markets innovative technology products, consumer electronics, computing, and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment N' Quality to Life," BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education - with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications, and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters. For more information about products and to purchase, visit www.BenQ.com.

Media Contact

Mandy Holm, BenQ, 1 770-856-9123, [email protected], https://www.benq.com/en-us/index.html

SOURCE BenQ