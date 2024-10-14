BenQ to Unveil New 5K Color-Accurate Monitor at Adobe MAX 2024

"The new PD2730S and PD3226G were designed with both Mac and PC users in mind to provide unparalleled color features with invaluable new software including Display ColorTalk and Palette Master Ultimate," said Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ North America. Post this

Exclusive to BenQ, Display ColorTalk ensures out-of-the-box color accuracy and consistent color reproduction across multiple BenQ displays. Additionally, the Palette Master Ultimate software now supports not only the BenQ SW Series but also the PD Series, providing long-term color accuracy and color consistency across displays. These tools ensure that users experience effortless color matching across multiple displays, reducing the color inconsistency that often hinders creative collaboration and elongates internal review processes, causing work inefficiency among creative studios or advertising agencies.

The new 5K PD2730S monitor features a stunning 218 PPI display, delivering detailed and vivid visuals. The monitor's color accuracy is ensured with a Delta E ≤ 2 and includes an exclusive M-book mode for perfect Mac color matching. To further enhance user experience, the PD2730S is equipped with Thunderbolt 4 technology, supporting daisy chain and Keyboard, Video and Mouse (KVM) functionality, making it easier for users to manage multiple devices with a single setup. The PD2730S also features the BenQ-exclusive Nano Matte Panel, which reduces screen glare and reflected light while maintaining high-visual quality, and iKeyboard control for ultimate convenience in adjusting brightness and speaker volume via MacBook Pro keyboards, as well as ergonomic adjustments.

In addition, the new 4K PD3226G was created based on designers' and creators' feedback, specifically related to lag. With its 144Hz display, combined with FreeSync Premium technology, the PD3226G is optimized for fluidity in UI interactions, especially when paired with devices like a MacBook or a drawing tablet. The monitor's higher refresh rate enhances the overall design experience, ensuring smoother pen strokes and seamless navigation, critical for professional designers.

Led by Dr. Chris Bai, head of the BenQ color lab and vice president of the ICC Association, BenQ strives to develop innovative solutions, like Display ColorTalk and Palette Master Ultimate software, that deliver top-notch color management solutions for designers and creative professionals. Focused on an overall mission to ensure that users can rely on accurate color representation across all stages of their workflow, from unboxing to long-term use, BenQ provides comprehensive tools that cover out-of-the-box color accuracy, cross-display color consistency and enduring color precision over time.

Adobe MAX 2024 attendees will be the first to experience the 5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate of the latest BenQ monitors, designed for creatives. Dr. Bai will also present on color management and demonstrate how the Display ColorTalk and Palette Master Ultimate software help designers manage color consistency across various screens and ensure long-term color accuracy.

To learn more about the 5K PD2730S and the 4K PD3226G as the newest additions to the PD Series by BenQ, or to join the 'Notify Me' interest list to be the first to know about pricing and availability of the new monitors, visit www.BenQ.com/en-us/monitor/professional/pd2730s.html for the PD2730S and www.BenQ.com/en-us/monitor/professional/pd3226g.html for the PD3226G.

Additionally, for more information on the latest software from BenQ, visit www.BenQ.com/en-us/monitor/software/palette-master-ultimate.html to learn more about the Palette Master Ultimate and www.BenQ.com/en-us/monitor/software/display-colortalk.html to learn more about Display ColorTalk.

