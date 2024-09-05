BenQ Unlocks the Flow State with New 32-Inch Programming Monitor

"Paving the way for programmers, we aim to bring innovation to users as we expand our line of programming monitors in the RD Series," said Houston Wei, senior director of e-commerce of BenQ North America. Post this

DualView Plus with picture-in-picture (PIP) and picture-by-picture (PBP) customizable layouts, not only displays dual sources simultaneously but also allows different color modes for each screen. This allows programmers to view multiple content sources simultaneously, enhancing multitasking and an efficient workflow.

Additionally, the BenQ-exclusive Nano Matte Panel offers superior AGLR (anti-glare low-reflection) capabilities, reducing distractions and helping programmers fully focus on coding. Paired with a high contrast ratio of 2000:1 and advanced coding modes, the RD320U and RD320UA deliver crystal-clear fonts for improved code differentiation in both light and dark themes, adaptable to diverse work environments.

Another BenQ-exclusive feature, the MoonHalo backlight design is a revolutionary addition to the programming workspace, creating optimal ambient lighting conditions that reduce eye strain and allowing programmers to work comfortably for longer periods of time without experiencing the fatigue commonly associated with prolonged screen time. It also features adjustable brightness and color temperature, auto-dimming, multiple light-mode choices, non-stop mode and Quick Menu access.

Moreover, BenQ Eye-Care technology helps reduce eye strain and headaches and alleviate blurred vision. For enhanced eye care, BenQ RD Monitors also offer Night Hours Protection and Brightness Intelligence Gen2, which adaptively adjusts brightness without requiring user intervention, ensuring effortless and consistent eye care based on different scenarios. Such key features help maintain fresh and healthy eyes for every coding session, day or night. Backed by TÜV Certification, Eye-Comfort 2.0, Low Blue Light Plus, Flicker-free, Eyesafe 2.0 and Reflection-Free, the newest RD monitors reiterate the BenQ promise to maintain industry-leading performance in eye-care technology.

BenQ also continues to offer an Ergo Arm version within the new 32-inch RD series to meet diverse setup needs. The RD320UA features an ergonomic desk arm design, providing an alternative to the standard adjustable stand.

Committed to providing coding comfort and productivity for the programming community, BenQ RD Series monitors incorporate recycled materials and energy-efficient design, demonstrating BenQ's dedication to sustainability and eco-friendly practices in product development.

The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ, aims to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives by designing products with a purpose. BenQ sells and markets innovative technology products, consumer electronics, computing, and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment N' Quality to Life," BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education - with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications, and lifestyle lighting.

