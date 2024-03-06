BenQ Unveils New Design Monitor for Mac and MacBook Pro Users

Designed with Mac users in mind, the PD3225U provides unparalleled color features such as IPS Black, M-book Mode and BenQ's AQCOLOR technology, as well as wide connectivity to enhance workflows and streamline performance for Mac-focused creatives. Post this

For creatives with larger workspace needs, the PD3225U can extend a workspace to dual 4K monitors with high-speed transfer through Daisy Chain technology via Thunderbolt connectivity. BenQ's Display Pilot 2 software provides a new customizable and intuitive interface to manage display features such as Print Assist, AutoPivot, PIP/PBD, ICCSync, brightness, and more. Similarly, the PD3225U provides iKeyboard Control for effortless adjustment of brightness and speaker volume through a MacBook keyboard.

The PD3225U includes a built-in KVM switch for users to control two systems from one keyboard and mouse set via the Hotkey Puck G2, which enables users to customize and access their most-used features via the dial and three controller keys. For users in need of expansive connectivity features, the design monitor is equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 Port, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a USB hub. With flexible ergonomics, creatives can tilt, swivel, raise, and pivot the monitor to meet their viewing needs.

"Designed with Mac users in mind, the PD3225U provides unparalleled color features such as IPS Black, M-book Mode and BenQ's AQCOLOR technology, as well as wide connectivity to enhance workflows and streamline performance for Mac-focused creatives," said Jason Lee, BenQ LCD business line manager. "We are thrilled to add this new monitor to our extensive line of design monitors."

In addition to the high-quality performance specifications, the PD3225U is also eco-friendly with 85 percent of the monitor made with post-consumer recycled materials that is then packaged in fully recyclable cardboard for minimal environmental impact. The monitor also features Auto Power Off, which shuts down the screen after 10, 20 or 30 minutes of inactivity to conserve energy.

The PD3225U is $1,099.99 and is available for pre-order from BenQ now. To learn more about the new Mac-friendly design monitor, please visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/professional/pd3225u.html, and to learn more about how BenQ's monitors support Mac users visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/campaign/monitor-for-mac.html.

About BenQ America Corp.

The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ aims to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives by designing products with a purpose. BenQ sells and markets innovative technology products, consumer electronics, computing, and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment N' Quality to Life," BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education - with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications, and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters. For more information about products and to purchase, visit www.benq.com.

Media Contact

Matalee Shambley, BenQ, 1 469-340-7368, [email protected], www.benq.com/en-us

SOURCE BenQ