BenQ Unveils the W5800 as Newest 4K Laser Home Theater Projector

As projection distance and placement varies from screen to screen, the W5800 features a HDR brightness function that allows for customized brightness levels depending on the projection size. Additionally, the W5800 includes Filmmaker Mode, which supports high-definition sources in HDR mode to preserve the purity of the original image.

Intended for home theaters, users can experience short distance projection on a 150-inch screen with W5800's 1.6 big zoom that allows for an immersive cinematic experience from just 16.6 feet away. For those unable to properly center, or connect the projector to their ceiling, the W5800 has a 2D lens shift (vertical 土 50% and horizontal 土 21% max.) that allows for users to shift the projector without risking visual resolution.

"The W5800 captures the essence of display with our CinematicColor technology, guaranteeing that colors are accurately reproduced as presented," said Houston Wei, senior director of BenQ North America. "BenQ is thrilled to deliver an unparalleled experience by creating an immersive and captivating experience for our users with a projector that achieves 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut with CinematicColor and HDR-PRO technologies."

The W5800 is $5,999 and is available to order from BenQ and B&H Photo now. To learn more about the new home theater projector, please visit https://tinyurl.com/484ym5pc.

