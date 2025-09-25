Benson & Bingham Wins $921,191.64 FTCA Bench Verdict for Client Injured by USPS Vehicle

This result reflects careful case development and a willingness to try the case when no fair offer was made Post this

The matter proceeded to a bench trial in April 2025 (FTCA cases are heard by the court instead of a jury). The U.S. Attorney's Office defended the action; Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Colonna represented the United States. Prior to either party retaining experts, he indicated the matter would proceed to trial and that he would not consider a settlement. The United States denied causation and asserted comparative fault. At trial, Benson & Bingham presented testimony from the client, family and friends, treating practitioners, and several expert witnesses.

The court found for the plaintiff, with all past and future medical expenses, all lost income, and approximately $615,000 in non-economic damages for pain and suffering—bringing the total award to $921,191.64.

"This result reflects careful case development and a willingness to try the case when no fair offer was made," said associate Todd Alexander, Esq.. "We're proud our client can move forward with the resources needed for recovery."

About Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC

Founded in 2003 by Nevada natives Joseph L. Benson II, Esq. and Ben J. Bingham, Esq., the firm has recovered over $600 million for clients in personal injury, car accident injury claims, medical malpractice, premise liability, and wrongful death cases across Las Vegas, Reno, and beyond.

For media inquiries, contact (702) 382-9797 or visit bensonbingham.com.

