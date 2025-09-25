Benson & Bingham Wins $921,191.64 FTCA Bench Verdict for Client Injured by USPS Vehicle

Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC successfully obtained a $921,191.64 bench trial verdict under the Federal Tort Claims Act for a client injured in a collision with a U.S. Postal Service truck in Fernley, Nevada.
RENO, Nev., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC is pleased to announce a $921,191.64 judgment following a bench trial verdict under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) on behalf of a client whose vehicle was struck in January 2021 by a U.S. Postal Service truck in Fernley, Nevada.
At the scene, the client felt a slight twinge in his lower back. In the following days and weeks, his pain intensified in the lumbar spine and radiated down his left leg. Benson & Bingham Injury Law coordinated comprehensive medical care, including several months of physical therapy and, ultimately, a lumbar fusion. Medical costs totaled approximately $220,000, and lost wages from being off work were approximately $70,000.
The matter proceeded to a bench trial in April 2025 (FTCA cases are heard by the court instead of a jury). The U.S. Attorney's Office defended the action; Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Colonna represented the United States. Prior to either party retaining experts, he indicated the matter would proceed to trial and that he would not consider a settlement. The United States denied causation and asserted comparative fault. At trial, Benson & Bingham presented testimony from the client, family and friends, treating practitioners, and several expert witnesses.
The court found for the plaintiff, with all past and future medical expenses, all lost income, and approximately $615,000 in non-economic damages for pain and suffering—bringing the total award to $921,191.64.
"This result reflects careful case development and a willingness to try the case when no fair offer was made," said associate Todd Alexander, Esq.. "We're proud our client can move forward with the resources needed for recovery."
About Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC
Founded in 2003 by Nevada natives Joseph L. Benson II, Esq. and Ben J. Bingham, Esq., the firm has recovered over $600 million for clients in personal injury, car accident injury claims, medical malpractice, premise liability, and wrongful death cases across Las Vegas, Reno, and beyond.
For media inquiries, contact (702) 382-9797 or visit bensonbingham.com.
Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC
Downtown Location
626 S 10th St., Las Vegas, NV 89101
Phone: 702-382-9797
Fax: 702-382-9798
Email: [email protected]
Summerlin Location
11441 Allerton Park Dr #100, Las Vegas, NV 89135
Phone: 702-684-6900
Fax: 702-382-9798
Henderson Location
9230 S Eastern Ave #155, Las Vegas, NV 89123
Phone: 702-463-2900
Fax: 702-382-9798
Reno Location
1320 E Plumb Lane Ste A, Reno, NV 89502
Phone: 775-600-6000
Fax: 702-382-9798
Carson City Location
4530 S Carson St #4, Carson City, NV 89701
Phone: 775-297-3392
Fax: 702-382-9798
Media Contact
Ben J. Bingham, Esq., Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC, 1 702-382-9797, [email protected], https://www.bensonbingham.com/
SOURCE Benson & Bingham Accident Injury Lawyers, LLC
Share this article