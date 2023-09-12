Bent Inn Las Vegas Now Taking Reservations for October Opening

"Everyone needs a place where they are free to be themselves. And that's Bent Inn." Greg Kafka, Bent Inn owner and chief experience officer. Tweet this

Bent Inn was developed by parent company, Escape Resorts, Inc., which is owned and operated by longtime hoteliers Mark Hunter and Greg Kafka. The partners, who are also married, previously owned and operated two well-known gay men's resorts, Escape Resort and Desert Paradise, in Palm Springs, CA.

"Everyone needs a place where they are free to be themselves. And that's Bent Inn," says Kafka, who serves as Bent Inn's chief experience officer. "Although "straight friendly," our goal is to set the travel standard for what we call the Bent Community (the not-so-straight, nerdy cool, khakis-by-day -leather-by-night, pink hair, crew cut, black nail polish, no nail polish, nose ring, hairy, smooth, fem, masc, butch, he, she, they, them, Jack and Coke, dirty martini, daiquiri, top, btm, vers, side, switch). It's for those of us who make life interesting."

"We are hiring exceptional staff who will help Bent Inn become a playfully welcoming place for adults where unforgettable experiences and connections are formed." notes Mark Hunter, chief escape officer. "Community is very important to us, and we have been fortunate to be able to cultivate that at our previous resorts."

Rooms are entered through the Bent Inn atrium, which is laden with water and garden features. Room availability includes:

30 king-size bed hotel rooms with comfy high-end mattresses

Patio, Juliet balcony, or Atrium rooms (different rooms rates apply)

3 bunkhouse rooms with twin-sized beds and shared facilities for solo and hostel style travelers

Room amenities include:

65" Flat-screen Smart TVs

Luxury brand bath products

In-room electronic safes, hairdryers, Bluetooth enabled radio/charger/speaker

Individual room heating and cooling systems

Mid-century inspired custom pulp fiction artwork

Remodeled eclectic new rooms

A resort fee of $22 includes overnight off-street parking, Wi-Fi with high-speed Internet, and use of the pool, spa, and garden. Specifically, the resort features:

Expansive heated adults-only swimming pool with in-pool seating and an irresistible Baja Shelf for sunbathing and conversation

Poolside chaise lounges with shade structures and misting fans

Pool towels and accessories

Poolside shower

Oversized outdoor heated spa

Fenced property for security and privacy

Same block access to RTC Bike Share

10-minute walk to all of the Downtown Fremont Street Experience (That's quicker than walking to your car in the large resorts!) and The Center, Southern Las Vegas's LGBTQ community nucleus.

The Bent Inn gastropub, with seating for 50 inside and seasonal outdoor dining, will offer a Bent perspective to traditional gastropub fare, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner with an expanded shareables menu. A poolside food truck serves as an eclectic backdrop with mouth-watering temptations for snacks with a bent flair.

The hotel was originally developed as a small hotel in 1965 called the Moonlight Motel, then transitioned into an apartment complex. The property has been entirely reimagined with a "mid-century meets industrial architecture style" and artistic features throughout vary from wall murals to posters of gay pulp fiction inspired by the '50's-'60's and offering an attitude of flamboyant mischievousness.

