Bent Pixels Acquires Sunny State Agency in $23M Deal to Expand Creator Media Across Snapchat and Short-Form Video

Mike Pusateri, Founder & CEO of Bent Pixels. "SSA has built real scale in short-form distribution, particularly on Snapchat. We've built the sales engine, data infrastructure, and brand relationships to monetize that scale. Bringing those together is the opportunity." Post this

Strong profitability

850+ creators globally

Top 5 Snapchat publisher

72B views per year

Cross-platform reach across YouTube, Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram

Founded in 2009, Bent Pixels has built a scaled creator media business that pairs enterprise ad sales with proprietary data and infrastructure to help creators grow revenue and enable brands to accurately target hard-to-reach audiences. The company manages over 800 leading creators, including Topper Guild, Matthew Beem, Vanoss Gaming, Ninja, and Law&Crime Network. Its platform includes tools like Pixel Fusion, Creator & Brand Portal, and a purpose-built Billing Portal designed for creator media.

Sunny State Agency is a leading short-form content distributor and monetization partner, ranking among the top global publishers on Snapchat. The company drives distribution across Snapchat, Facebook, TikTok, and MSN, supporting creators such as Steve-O, Andrew Huberman, NikkieTutorials, and WhistlinDiesel. With more than 80 Snapchat Shows, SSA is a key partner to Snap.

The acquisition brings together complementary strengths:

Bent Pixels: Enterprise creator media, direct brand sales, and data infrastructure.

SSA: Scaled short-form distribution and monetization, led by Snapchat.

Together, the combined company is positioned to lead creator media across both long-form and short-form platforms.

All SSA employees will join Bent Pixels. SSA Founder and CEO Shady Dnaf will join the Bent Pixels Board of Directors and serve as President of Bent Pixels Europe, leading growth across Europe and global expansion initiatives.

"This acquisition marks a major milestone in Bent Pixels' global growth strategy," said Mike Pusateri, Founder & CEO of Bent Pixels. "SSA has built real scale in short-form distribution, particularly on Snapchat. We've built the sales engine, data infrastructure, and brand relationships to monetize that scale. Bringing those together is the opportunity. This positions us to lead creator media across platforms, and we're excited about what comes next."

"Joining forces with Bent Pixels is an exciting next chapter for Sunny State," said Shady Dnaf, Founder & CEO of Sunny State Agency. "We've always focused on helping creators maximize their reach and revenue across emerging platforms. With Bent Pixels' scale, infrastructure, and brand partnerships, we can accelerate that mission and bring even more opportunities to our creators and team."

The acquisition expands Bent Pixels' global footprint, adding strength in Europe and continuing growth across North America and Asia. It also accelerates the company's ability to sell creator media directly across platforms, including Snapchat, where enterprise demand is growing, and supply remains fragmented.

Advisors

Sunny State Agency was advised by James Creech and Sebastian Wulff of Quartermast Advisors. Bent Pixels was advised by Daniel Langston of Market Street Capital and Ari Raskas of Pickwick Capital Partners. Transaction financing was provided by MEP Capital.

About Pickwick Capital

Pickwick Capital Partners, LLC is an independent, middle-market investment banking firm providing strategic merger and acquisition and special situations advisory services, direct and fund capital placement, and foreign broker-dealer chaperone services. Pickwick Capital is headquartered in White Plains, NY, with over 100 associated persons across the US and internationally.

About Sunny State Agency

Sunny State Agency is a leading global content publisher and syndication company specializing in short-form distribution across Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, and other platforms. The company produces original programming and drives over 3 billion monthly views across its network.

About Bent Pixels

Bent Pixels is a global creator media company founded in 2009. The company partners with over 800 leading creators to grow their revenue through channel optimization, content strategy, syndication, and brand partnerships. Using proprietary data and direct platform access, Bent Pixels connects Fortune 500 brands with high-value, hard-to-reach audiences at scale.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

Mike Pusateri, Bent Pixels, Inc., 1 (702) 844-2051, [email protected], www.bentpixels.com

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SOURCE Bent Pixels, Inc.