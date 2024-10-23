Bent Pixels Secures the Top Spot as the Largest Gaming and Creator Entertainment Network, per Comscore

"Helping partners earn more while giving advertisers access to hard-to-reach audiences is our commitment," said Mike Pusateri, CEO of Bent Pixels. Post this

50.2 million monthly unique visitors across digital channels.

25.2 million monthly unique visitors on Connected TV (CTV).

1.2 billion monthly minutes watched on CTV, solidifying its dominance in long-form content consumption.

This performance reflects the ongoing shift in how audiences consume media, particularly through online VOD and CTV.

Gaming Content Dominates Online VOD Viewership

Gaming content isn't just about live streams. VOD gaming content has five times the viewership of live-streamed gaming, underscoring the importance of on-demand video in engaging audiences.

CTV as a Primary Streaming Platform

YouTube has become the #1 streaming service on connected and traditional TVs in the U.S.

87% YoY growth in YouTube viewership on CTV was recorded within the Bent Pixels network from 2021 to 2023.

Co-viewership trends enhance ad performance: Bent Pixels campaigns saw 8% extra views due to co-viewership in the past three months. Kids-focused channels (e.g., Nintendo, Roblox, Minecraft) experienced a 30% increase in views on CTV through co-viewership, meaning a channel with 100 views generates 130 when co-viewership is included.

Reaching Key Demographics: Gen Z and Gen Alpha

92% of Gen Z and 96% of Gen Alpha are game enthusiasts.

47% of the U.S. population aged 12-17 interacted with Bent Pixels content in the past 90 days, 3.6x above the national demographic makeup.

Kids ages 2-12 are twice as likely to say they prefer YouTube over TikTok, while teens are twice as likely to watch gaming content on YouTube versus other platforms.

Cross-Viewership Insights

Bent Pixels' audience shows significant engagement across other leading gaming and entertainment platforms:

Twitch: 20.8%

Enthusiast Gaming: 19.3%

Fandom: 10.2%

IGN: 6.9%

Gamurs Group: 4.9%

Future Games: 4.3%

This cross-viewership highlights Bent Pixels' ability to engage both core gamers and mainstream audiences.

Holding the #1 Position in Gaming Rankings

Bent Pixels continues to hold the #1 position in Comscore's Game Rankings in video reach, driven by top-tier content, partnerships with leading creators, and advanced distribution strategies. This position offers brands access to premium audiences across digital and CTV platforms with unrivaled engagement levels.

"Our latest Comscore rankings and insights reinforce the power of the Bent Pixels network. By understanding how gaming audiences engage across platforms, we deliver unmatched value to creators and brands," said Mike Pusateri, Founder and CEO of Bent Pixels.

Driving Innovation in Media and Advertising

Bent Pixels' unique combination of reserved video media sales, creator services, and financial solutions positions it as the go-to partner for both creators and advertisers. With data-driven strategies and best-in-class technologies, Bent Pixels continues to enhance audience engagement and deliver measurable ROAS to partners.

