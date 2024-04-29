Bent Pixels, Taps Former Barstool Sports VP of Sales Chad Bowman to Drive US Media Sales Beyond Gaming and Esports

"Chad is a world-class sales leader. He has brought industry-leading brands to the table time and time again throughout his career, and at Bent Pixels, we're eager for him to use that skill set to bring an ever-larger share of the global ad spend." Mike Pusateri, Bent Pixels' CEO Post this

While Bent Pixels has forged a leading position in the gaming and esports markets, the addition of Mr. Bowman to their team marks a commitment to expand beyond these categories and into the broader realm of consumer interests including automotive, quick service restaurants, and CPG brands.

"I am thrilled to join Bent Pixels and contribute to shaping the future of creator media and advertising. Collaborating with top esports teams, gaming creators, and influential entertainment personalities presents an exhilarating opportunity," stated Chad Bowman. "I eagerly anticipate leveraging my skills and experience to bolster Bent Pixels' innovative strategies and partnerships, advancing the company's mission of transparency, accountability, and excellence within the industry."

When YouTube first launched, most people were enamored with the diversity and scale of user-generated content. Mike Pusateri, Bent Pixels' Founder & CEO, however, realized he was witnessing the creation of a channel that would forever change advertising. He set out to institutionalize the bridge between creators and global brands — and has since built Bent Pixels into the #1 in reach for gaming and entertainment (Comscore). In 2024, the company intends to broaden its scope into a range of new categories, and Mr. Bowman's hiring marks a major step toward that commitment.

"There are approximately 100 million social media accounts with substantial audience sizes, and 500,000 brands with considerable advertising budgets worldwide. What Google did for paid search is what we're out to do for the creator economy — to mature it, streamline it, and make it accessible to any advertiser," said Mike Pusateri, Bent Pixels' CEO. "Chad is a world-class sales leader. He has brought industry-leading brands to the table time and time again throughout his career, and at Bent Pixels, we're eager for him to use that skill set to bring an ever-larger share of the global ad spend."

With offices in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, Bent Pixels is the world's largest gaming and lifestyle media platform. Using technology, Bent Pixels offers premium creators multiple revenue streams and advertisers access to hard-to-reach audiences at scale within a transparent, brand-safe environment. Founded in 2009, Bent Pixels draws on over a decade of expertise and deep relationships in the fast-paced, high-growth online video space.

