Bentley School Intalls Sustainable, Environmentally Friendly Shaw Sports Turf Surface

"The new field is the first thing people see as they enter the Bentley Lafayette campus, and we predict it will make a big impact on visitors." Post this

"We made the switch to Shaw's natural infill turf to give our athletes a playing surface that closely mimics the feel of natural grass while being environmentally conscious. This product aligns with our commitment to sustainability and enhances the overall experience for our student-athletes," said Ken Rancifer, Director of Athletics, Bentley School.

The field that was part of the replacement turf project hosts a variety of activities, including boys' and girls' soccer games, girls' lacrosse, and practices for the baseball and track and field teams. The middle school soccer program also uses the field. With such high traffic needs, the school knew they needed a durable yet safe and sustainable turf option to meet the demands of the student athletes and community.

After weighing the options, the school chose to go with the Legion NXT 2.0 turf system with NaturalPlay and sand infill. Legion NXT 2.0" is Shaw Sports Turf's newest fiber system. Including the exemplary ThunderBolt Fiber, which features both monofilament and premium slit film fibers, Legion NXT is a hybrid system that offers realistic aesthetics with an electrifying degree of durability. This system is built for strength and endurance as one of the most durable products in the industry.

NaturalPlay infill is an environmentally friendly, non-allergenic combination of course and fine material giving the product an ideal particle distribution that avoids unbalanced particles that can move more underfoot and create undesirable surface attributes. NaturalPlay's added benefit is that it can retain environmental moisture longer than other infills giving you a cooler surface, naturally.

The entire process from deciding on the turf to installation was a positive experience as Shaw was able to meet the high expectations the school has for its facilities, students, staff, and community at large. "Working with Shaw was a great experience. From the outset, Shaw was persistent and committed to offering us their premier products, which perfectly met our needs. Their dedication helped us provide our student-athletes with a field they can take pride in competing on," said Rancifer.

The replacement turf field project was completed on July 31st, 2024, and the school is already hopeful for the larger impact this new turf will have on the school and community. "The new field will provide a beautiful and inspiring space for our student-athletes at Bentley, boosting morale and bringing the community together," said Alissa Kinney Moe, Director of Communications, Bentley School. "This field celebrates our teams' successes and the dedicated fans who come out to cheer them on. This is a home field our athletes can be proud to play on and defend."

Bentley's new turf surface promises to be a major boost for the Bentley athletic programs, and for the school community. It's more than just a playing surface for this school, but rather a representation of the school's dedication to the role that sports play in the holistic development of its students. "This new field underscores our commitment to providing a first-class athletic experience that our students can be proud of," said Rancifer

The school is hopeful that the field is seen as more than just a sports venue, but rather a hub for the entire community as it brings together the middle and upper school campuses and hosts important traditions like senior sunrise, spirit nights, the Phoenix Festival, graduation, and more.

"The new field is the first thing people see as they enter the Bentley Lafayette campus, and we predict it will make a big impact on visitors," said Kinney. The first activity held on the new field will be a home soccer game on September 4th, against SF Waldorf. The school is eager to start the tradition of defending their home turf.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the Bentley School in the installation of the new Shaw Sports Turf Legion NXT Turf System. We look forward to watching this school reap the benefits of a high quality, dual fiber turf system that will provide great playability through their soccer and lacrosse playing field," said Shaw Sports Turf, Territory Manager, Matt Cohen.

ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Shaw Industries is a full flooring provider to the residential and commercial markets. Shaw supplies carpet, hardwood, laminate, resilient, and tile/ stone flooring products, as well as synthetic turf. Shaw Sports Turf is one of the leading synthetic turf companies in North America and has represented quality and innovation for more than two decades with over 4,000 successful installations, including an impressive list of high-profile field installations. For more information, please visit http://www.shawsportsturf.com, call 866-703-4004 or find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Jennifer Muse, Shaw Sports Turf, 7068793643, [email protected], www.shawsportsturf.com

SOURCE Shaw Sports Turf