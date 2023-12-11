Benvenuto Brunello 2023 Returns to the US in 3 Key Markets: 70 Wines and Over 30 Producers Tasted

The Consortium of Brunello di Montalcino presented the newest 2019 vintage and the 2018 Riserva in New York, Dallas and Miami to over 350 trade and media

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino returned to the United States for the second edition of Benvenuto Brunello, one of the most eagerly awaited and exclusive annual wine tasting events in the wine world.

This year's edition, held simultaneously in 9 cities across the US, UK, Canada, China, Japan and Switzerland provided media and trade with the opportunity to explore the unique terroir of Montalcino and the distinctive characteristics that position Brunello as an excellent representation of "Made in Italy" on a global scale. Attendees embarked on a journey through the appellation, soils, and weather patterns, guided by international wine experts such as Mark Guillaudeu, MS, in New York, Lyn Farmer DipWSET in Miami and James Tidwell, MS in Dallas.

New York, Texas and Florida were the designated US markets chosen to celebrate with American professionals the preview of the latest vintage Brunello di Montalcino 2019 and Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2018. On November 28th, 71 labels were displayed and tasted by more than 350 journalists and members of the trade across the 3 US cities.

"Benvenuto Brunello was a major event on the Dallas wine calendar with high-profile buyers and influencers in attendance. The wines showed the quality of the region and vintage, and the buyers gave resounding reviews to the wines. Seldom do wine professionals in Dallas have the opportunity to taste such a range of wines in a horizontal tasting, marking Benvenuto Brunello as one of the best learning experiences to understand a region and its wines." says James Tidwell, MS.

Brunello di Montalcino, with its thick-skinned berries, intensely bold fruit profiles, lively acidity, and sturdy, long-lasting tannins, is made from the Sangiovese grapes grown in Montalcino, locally known as Brunello. Its release to the market is restricted to January 1st of the fifth year, or six years for the Riserva, following the harvest. In addition, Brunello must undergo a mandatory aging period of at least two years of aging in wooden barrels, followed by at least four months of bottle aging, or six months for the Riserva.

The release of the new Brunello vintage is a long awaited day for many trade professionals. Lyn Farmer, DipWSET, who hosted the seminar in Miami, states "lovers of Italian wine have been hearing about the greatness of the 2019 vintage for four years. Finally, we had a chance to get a sneak preview of the vintage's extraordinary quality. The overall consistency among the region - tasting over 30 different producers, large and small, was proof of what a phenomenal year it was for Sangiovese!"

Mark Guillaudeu, MS confirms the positive feedback of the tasting of the newest vintage "It was a great pleasure to be able to speak to the diversity of Montalcino with such a great group of professionals in New York - while also welcoming in the outstanding 2019 vintage! Brunello is not a monolith, and the 19's presented a perfect opportunity to highlight the power of the terroir: a dream vintage where every winemaker had the power to make exactly the wine they wanted."

We are very satisfied with the positioning of Brunello in the United States, which represents 30% of our total export sales," says Fabrizio Bindocci, President of Consorzio Brunello di Montalcino. "Through strategic initiatives, and also thanks to the presence of some pioneering wineries in America, we have successfully consolidated our presence in this important market. With Benvenuto Brunello becoming such an international and recognized event, we aim to elevate our Brunello to new heights of cosmopolitanism, starting with markets that are strategically crucial for our appellation."

Benvenuto Brunello in the United States was an overall success, showcasing a captivating glimpse into the nuanced flavors and promising characteristics of the latest vintage release, setting the stage for an exciting and memorable year ahead in the world of Brunello di Montalcino.

