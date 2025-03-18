Beond Completes Ibogaine Treatment for First Cohort of Female Veterans

Beond Service has given me the chance to reconnect with my authentic self and find meaning beyond my service identity. Post this

"Our intention in launching Beond Service was to be able to provide specialized care to different facets of the military community, including female combat veterans and military spouses," says Talia Eisenberg, Co-Founder of Beond. "Our understanding from working with those who have served has been that women in combat fight two wars, first against the enemy, and the second against the prejudice and harassment they frequently face within the military itself."

The therapeutic protocols in the Beond Service program were developed by a team of decorated veterans and military healthcare specialists, many of whom have experienced these traumas and struggles firsthand.

"For years, I struggled with debilitating depression, anxiety, TBI, and PTSD, cycling through countless conventional treatments that never provided lasting relief," says Lorna Sturchio, a veteran of the Naval Special Warfare community, trauma integration coach, and Combat Peer Support Facilitator at Beond. "It wasn't until I stepped beyond traditional approaches and embraced truly transformative modalities that I was able to break free from the suffering. Now, my mission is to guide others on their own healing journeys, helping them move beyond survival mode and reconnect with their authentic selves. By addressing the deep wounds often suppressed in military culture, this retreat empowers female veterans to reclaim their voices, rebuild trust, and find strength in community."

Recognizing the strain that PTSD and TBI can place on spouses and children, the program also includes specialized family education, therapeutic coaching, and integration support to foster long-term recovery for the entire household.

"Years of service-related trauma, compounded by family struggles, had left me feeling hollow and disconnected," says Jessica Duran, a Navy veteran from Georgia. "This program was unlike anything I've tried before—it didn't just treat my symptoms, it helped me confront the root causes of my pain. I'm rediscovering parts of myself I thought were lost forever. Beond Service has given me the chance to reconnect with my authentic self and find meaning beyond my service identity."

"As someone who works with ketamine therapy professionally, I approached the Beond Service program with both personal hope and clinical curiosity," says Edith Garcia, a Navy veteran based in Hawaii. "Ibogaine therapy provided a depth of healing that complemented my previous work with psychedelic medicines but accessed trauma layers I hadn't been able to reach before. The experience has not only accelerated my personal healing journey but has reinforced my professional commitment to bringing innovative treatments to the veteran community."

"Through my camera lens, I documented countless stories of both struggle and resilience during my six years as a Marine Corps combat photographer," says Jess Quezada, a California-based veteran. "But capturing others' experiences left little room to process my own. The Beond Service program gave me something I never expected—the ability to finally step out from behind the lens and become the subject of my own healing narrative. For veterans like me who have witnessed so much, yet struggle to make sense of it all, this program offers not just relief, but a chance to reclaim our stories on our own terms."

Launched in January of 2025, this expanded offering of the Beond Service program was developed to build on Stanford's breakthrough findings that ibogaine therapy, on average, led to an 88% reduction in PTSD symptoms and significant improvements in cognitive function among special operations veterans with TBI. The study was led by Dr. Nolan Williams and his team at the Stanford Brain Stimulation Lab.

"Women veterans have historically been overlooked in both research and treatment, despite carrying the immense burden of service-related trauma and its ripple effects on families," says Dr. Lynnette Averill, Chief Science Officer at Reason for Hope and the Veterans Mental Health Leadership Coalition, Director of Research for The Menninger Clinic, and Associate Professor at Baylor College of Medicine. "A program designed specifically for these communities is a critical step forward—not just for the individuals receiving care, but for their families and future generations. Beond Service is leading the way in delivering comprehensive, evidence-based care that acknowledges and addresses the complex realities of military life and the generational effects of trauma and addiction."

Beond Service consists of a nine-week therapeutic journey. Each veteran and veteran family member participant becomes part of a close-knit team, working side-by-side and guided by a dedicated veteran facilitator. The program operates under rigorous cardiac monitoring protocols aligned with Stanford's research, which demonstrated ibogaine's safety when combined with appropriate medical support. Beond's facility employs 9 certified MDs and 23 RNs using advanced cardiac technology to help ensure maximum treatment safety.

Beond operates the world's most advanced network of medically supervised ibogaine therapy centers, dedicated to health optimization, mood and trauma recovery, PTSD, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and chemical dependency. Across three state-of-the-art, luxury retreat properties, its multidisciplinary team includes nine full-time medical doctors, 23 ICU-certified nurses, nine therapeutic coaches, eight adjunct therapists, as well as guest experience architects and hospitality professionals. At the core of Beond's approach is its Insight-Oriented Ibogaine Protocol, a meticulously designed five-phase treatment model that integrates rigorous medical screening, personalized preparation, transformative treatment, integrative aftercare planning, and long-term recovery support.

Recognizing the sacred significance of iboga and its deep connection to Gabonese communities, Beond demonstrates its commitment to reciprocity by partnering with organizations like Blessings of the Forest to ensure sustainable preservation of this vital resource for future generations.

Since its founding in 2021, Beond has successfully administered over 3,500 ibogaine treatments, offering a transformative experience in an environment defined by clinical expertise and luxurious care.

