BeProduct and Shoreline Collaborate to Drive PLM Excellence Across Europe

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BeProduct, a leading Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform for the fashion industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Shoreline to expand its presence across the European market and deliver modern, scalable PLM solutions to fashion brands throughout the region.

As the fashion industry accelerates product cycles and global competition intensifies, brands are seeking alternatives to disconnected spreadsheets and outdated legacy systems. This partnership combines BeProduct's next-generation, AI-enabled PLM platform with Shoreline's deep regional expertise in fashion, process and technology implementation.

The collaboration builds on growing momentum in Europe, where established brands including Tretorn and Eton Shirts are already working with BeProduct and Shoreline to modernize their product development workflows.

The joint mission is clear: eliminate friction across the product lifecycle, increase operational visibility, and help brands bring collections to market faster and more efficiently.

BeProduct has earned strong loyalty among our U.S. customers thanks to its usability and flexibility," said Daniel Pak, Founder & CEO of BeProduct. "Partnering with Shoreline allows us to deliver that same standard to brands across Europe, supported by trusted regional expertise and hands-on implementation leadership.

European fashion brands are under growing pressure to move faster while maintaining quality and control," said Frans Borgstrand, Founder of Shoreline. "Real impact comes when process and technology work together. With BeProduct, we help brands build more structured, digitally enabled product development.

Through this partnership, European brands will benefit from:

A modern, intuitive PLM platform built specifically for fashion

AI-powered workflows that streamline product creation and collaboration

Localized implementation and process optimization expertise

Scalable infrastructure designed to support growth

BeProduct and Shoreline are committed to redefining what PLM looks like for the European market; delivering technology that is not only powerful, but practical, adaptable, and aligned with how fashion teams actually work.

For more information, brands are encouraged to connect with BeProduct or Shoreline to explore how to accelerate their product lifecycle transformation.

About BeProduct

BeProduct empowers brands, retailers, and manufacturers to transform their product development process by merging operational efficiency with creative innovation. Designed with collaboration at its core, BeProduct offers a uniquely flexible and comprehensive solution, free from the rigidity and high costs of traditional PLM tools. www.beproduct.com

About Shoreline

Shoreline is a European consultancy specializing in digital product development within the fashion and textile industry. The company supports brands in redesigning product development processes and implementing enabling technologies such as PLM, 3D, and AI. With deep expertise at the intersection of process and technology, Shoreline helps fashion brands build structured, scalable, and digitally supported workflows that drive efficiency, transparency, and more sustainable product development. www.shorelinedpc.com

