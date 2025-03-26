Berachain and Plume Ecosystems Integrate Divvi to Drive Impact-Based Revenue for Web3 Protocols

Divvi, an onchain protocol that facilitates impact-based incentives for builders, today announced its expansion into the Berachain ecosystem with the onboarding of key protocols, including Prism, Dolomite, and Kodiak. This expansion brings Divvi to the Berachain ecosystem alongside Aerodrome, Beefy, Celo, Sommelier, and Vana, among others, to incentivize the development of applications on top of leading protocols.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Divvi, an onchain protocol that facilitates impact-based incentives for builders, today announced its expansion into the Berachain ecosystem with the onboarding of key protocols, including Prism, Dolomite, and Kodiak. This expansion brings Divvi to the Berachain ecosystem alongside Aerodrome, Beefy, Celo, Sommelier, and Vana, among others, to incentivize the development of applications on top of leading protocols.

As a new permissionless revenue-sharing layer, Divvi enables protocols to define critical metrics that they want to grow. Each custom metric(s) is that protocol's 'Number Go Up' or NGU. Divvi enables the automatic distribution of compensation tied directly to measurable onchain impact.

Leveraging Divvi, Berachain protocols can directly incentivize growth by rewarding the development of applications that attract new users, unlock new use cases, and expand into emerging markets—driving sustainable, onchain adoption. Divvi's incentive alignment complements Berachain's Proof-of-Liquidity to ensure fair and timely compensation for builder contributions that drive sustainable adoption and growth within decentralized ecosystems.

Incentive misalignment has long been a challenge in Web3, where backend protocols rely on frontend applications to drive adoption, yet developers often struggle to monetize their contributions beyond grants or token speculation. Divvi's integration with Berachain addresses this by linking protocol NGU success with frontend innovation—ensuring builders are compensated in real-time for driving measurable onchain impact. By enabling both backend protocols and frontend developers to earn sustainably based on their contributions, Divvi creates a more resilient and scalable ecosystem. As Web3 matures, shifting from short-term incentives to automated, impact-based revenue sharing is critical to fostering long-term growth and sustainability for the industry.

"Aligning incentives between builders and protocols is critical for the next phase of Web3 growth," said Jackie Bona, Co-founder of Divvi. "With our expansion into the Berachain ecosystem, we are rewriting the rules on how value flows in Web3. Divvi's impact-driven reward model ensures that builders receive real-time compensation based on their on-chain contributions, exemplifying our vision of a more dynamic and equitable Web3 ecosystem—where builders, protocols, and users all share in the rewards and grow the pie together."

By creating a more stable, transparent and automated reward system, Divvi enables Web3 developers, apps, and networks to focus on innovation rather than funding. Divvi ensures protocols can consistently incentivize the healthiest behaviors for onchain ecosystem growth.

About Divvi

Divvi is an onchain protocol that drives sustainable blockchain growth through impact-based incentives for builders. By automating pay-for-impact rewards, Divvi ensures protocols only share revenue when builders deliver measurable value—such as TVL growth, increased transactions, and active user engagement. This model fosters user-centric products, sustainable builder business models, and scalable ecosystem expansion.

Founded by the Valora team and backed by a16z and Polychain, Divvi partners with leading protocols to create long-term, scalable ecosystem growth and ensures builders get a slice of the pie. For more information, visit divvi.xyz and explore Divvi's Builder Camp at docs.divvi.xyz/builder-camp.

About The Divvi Ecosystem

Divvi empowers leading protocols like Aerodrome, Beefy, Berachain, Celo, Sommelier, and Vana to expand their ecosystems while attracting top builders through onchain incentives. With dozens of builder teams actively developing innovative Web3 applications across DeFi, payments, AI, and more, Divvi is setting a new standard for impact-driven growth. The Divvi Ecosystem champions a "grow the pie" philosophy—ensuring those who create real, measurable value are rewarded transparently and sustainably.

For more information on the latest ecosystem news, visit x.com/letsdivvi.

Media Contact

Rochelle Guillou, Divvi, 1 6175992314, [email protected], https://www.divvi.xyz/

SOURCE Divvi