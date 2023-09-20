Berenberg Invitational Surpasses $2 Million In Funds Raised For Pancreatic Cancer Research

Our three-year partnership with the event's beneficiary is a microcosm of the impact golf can have in raising valuable funds for philanthropic causes, and in our case specifically, key research to find a cure for pancreatic cancer," said Berenberg Managing Partner, David Mortlock. Tweet this

"The Berenberg Invitational would not be possible without the generous contributions made by our incredible field of participants, both professional golfers and our guests," said Berenberg Managing Partner, David Mortlock. "Our three-year partnership with the event's beneficiary, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine, is a microcosm of the impact golf can have in raising valuable funds for philanthropic causes, and in our case specifically, key research to find a cure for pancreatic cancer."

The prestigious field of 24 professional golfers competing featured major championship winners and some of the biggest names in golf history, including Gary Player, Fred Couples, Mark O'Meara, Bernhard Langer and Jose Maria Ozalabal, all of whom are ambassadors of Berenberg, as well as Tom Lehman, Larry Mize, Retif Goosen, Colin Montgomerie and Hale Irwin. On the women's side, major champions Cristie Kerr, Brittany Lang and Brittany Lincicome also participated.

The team captained by Retief Goosen and Sydnee Michaels, pictured, bested the field by at GlenArbor Golf Club who was recently names Club of the Year by the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association. The grounds of GlenArbor Golf Club include the Gary Player-designed championship course, a 9-hole short game facility and a state-of-the-art teaching center.

"Each year we have been involved with the Berenberg Invitational has greatly impacted how quickly and efficiently we are able to conduct research focusing on the molecular complexities of pancreatic cancer geared towards finding a cure humanity desperately needs," said Dr. Sunil Hingorani, director of the UNMC Pancreatic Cancer Center of Excellence and Nebraska Medicine pancreatic cancer program. "This is a mission profoundly personal to me as well as many of the participating professional golfers and our work will be hastened by this extraordinary partnership."

Berenberg has held an annual charity golf event in New York featuring legends of the game for nearly a decade.

Contact

Charlotte David

[email protected]

+44 20 3207 7832

Participants

Men

Gary Player

Fred Couples

Bernhard Langer

Mark O'Meara

Jose Maria Olazabal

Hale Irwin

Tom Lehman

Colin Montgomerie

Larry Mize

Fred Funk

Retif Goosen

Alex Cejka

Women

Cristie Kerr

Brittany Lang

Brittany Lincicome

Blair O'Neal

Azahara Munoz

Jillian Hollis

Troy Mullins

Averee Dovsek

Annabel Dimmock

Sydnee Michaels

Camilla Lennarth

Alison Lee

ABOUT BERENBERG

Founded in 1590, Berenberg is one of Europe's leading privately owned banks today with its Wealth and Asset Management, Investment Bank and Corporate Banking divisions. Headquartered in Hamburg and led by managing partners, Berenberg maintains a strong presence in the financial centers of Frankfurt, London and New York.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER AND NEBRASKA MEDICINE

The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine partner to provide exceptional patient care combined with innovative research and education. The academic medical center's mission is to improve the health of Nebraskans through premier educational programs, innovative research, high-quality patient care and outreach to underserved populations. At the $323 million Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center - a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer center that opened in June 2017 – UNMC and Nebraska Medicine's internationally recognized researchers and clinicians provide the most current and innovative treatment options to all patients through the integration of cutting-edge cancer research into state-of-the-art care.

Media Contact

Bo Wood, Windsor Woods Consulting, 1 8644212421, [email protected]

SOURCE Berenberg