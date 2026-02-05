Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Improves Depression & Substance Use Screening Using NeuroFlow, Boosting Performance in NJ Quality Program

Using NeuroFlow's technology, the Medical Center is more effectively identifying patients with behavioral health needs in its Ambulatory Care Center and proactively connecting them to essential behavioral health and substance use disorder services

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bergen New Bridge Medical Center shared results from its partnership with NeuroFlow, a leading behavioral health technology company, that show how integrated, digital screening has already improved patient outcomes and compliance with key quality measures. Using NeuroFlow's IntegrateBH solution, patients have been screened for behavioral health needs – depression, anxiety, alcohol, and substance use – at a rate 14x higher than pre-NeuroFlow screening rates in the Medical Center's Ambulatory Care Center.

NeuroFlow collects depression, anxiety, and substance use assessments digitally from patients prior to their appointments at the Medical Center. Providers can access this data via tablet to quickly identify mental health or addiction challenges and refer patients to the care they need, including an integrated psychiatric nurse practitioner that supports same-day interventions and referral support.

"Our care teams can now more quickly identify behavioral health needs and navigate patients to the right level of care, often during the same visit, which can save lives," said Deborah Visconi, President & CEO, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. "By using NeuroFlow, we have been able to provide rapid, measurable improvement for some of our most vulnerable patients."

The Medical Center participates in the New Jersey Quality Improvement Program (QIP-NJ), which incentivizes expanding access to care and improving behavioral health and substance use disorder outcomes. The program's benchmark requires that 80% of eligible patients receive substance use disorder and depression screening with appropriate follow-up care.

Prior to partnering with NeuroFlow, the Medical Center's screening rate for required assessments among eligible patients was only 5.8%. By introducing NeuroFlow, which uses SMS texts and tablets to screen patients in its Ambulatory Care Center, the Medical Center was able to dramatically increase the number of patients screened for these life-threatening conditions. The screening rate for substance use disorders and behavioral health rose to 81.6%, surpassing the benchmark established by QIP-NJ.

As a result, patients received critical care for life threatening conditions, and Bergen New Bridge was able to receive significant funding from QIP-NJ for achieving the required benchmark. As a safety net provider, the additional funding allowed the hospital to continue its mission to provide high-quality care to vulnerable populations.

NeuroFlow's flexible, patient-centric approach to data collection is unique in the market and was critical to the program's success. NeuroFlow offers screening through multiple channels—including mobile app, SMS, email, or in-person tablet assessments — which lowers patient barriers to completion. Bergen New Bridge and NeuroFlow partnered closely so that the NeuroFlow team had a strong understanding of the Ambulatory Care Center's existing workflows before implementation. NeuroFlow also analyzed the patient population to ensure optimal outreach before the screening platform was implemented. This partnership led to significant program improvements, including the addition of a psychiatric nurse practitioner to provide same-day behavioral health support. This helped the Medical Center meet QIP-NJ follow up requirements after positive screens, maximizing performance in the program.

"The key to improving quality measure performance isn't forcing providers to change how they work, it's removing friction from existing workflows," said Dr. Tom Zaubler, Chief Medical Officer, NeuroFlow. "Bergen New Bridge achieved these results through a combination of technology and high-touch human support which made conducting screening easier. NeuroFlow integrated seamlessly into the daily routine in the Ambulatory Care Center, which made its success much more attainable."

