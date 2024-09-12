Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Partners with NeuroFlow to Launch Integrated Care Program Supporting Medicaid Population

Patients with underlying behavioral health symptoms can now be screened, identified, and triaged based on severity

PARAMUS, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bergen New Bridge Medical Center has partnered with NeuroFlow, a behavioral health technology and analytics company, to help measure and manage population risk.

The Medical Center will integrate NeuroFlow's workflow tools into their ambulatory care settings to improve identification of behavioral health needs and more effectively allocate care resources. The partnership will begin with an initial focus on providing care team members with the ability to track and measure patient progress in between appointments and improve resource allocation.

"We were looking for a way to identify and then prioritize behavioral health care needs in our patients, and this partnership with NeuroFlow will allow us to accomplish this by collecting essential data and helping to manage clinical decisions," said Deborah Visconi, President & CEO, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. "By addressing underlying, undiagnosed mental health conditions, we can better prevent crises. Operationally, we can enhance integration of all our healthcare resources, share data and information, and truly create customized care plans for everyone allowing us to treat the illness and care for the person."

The Medical Center selected NeuroFlow because the platform will aggregate valuable population behavioral health data that will give providers the insights they need to deliver quality care and improve patient outcomes. The use of this technology has been proven to reduce visits to the emergency department, in research compiled with a large health system.

"We recognize that engaging vulnerable populations like those enrolled in Medicaid can be challenging, but it is imperative to address the complex and costly needs of this population," said NeuroFlow Chief Medical Officer Tom Zaubler, MD. "That is why NeuroFlow leverages multiple access points – from SMS text to web, and in-clinic tablet flows – to lower the barriers to gathering critical data on patient behavioral health severity. We're committed to delivering workflow tools designed to act as an extension of the clinical resources already in place, ultimately driving improved outcomes and financial sustainability within our clients' organizations."

NeuroFlow's tech infrastructure will scale integrated care, enhancing both the reach and impact of these programs. These tools will empower Bergen New Bridge clinical teams to capture more patient screenings and data and enable proactive triage before symptoms escalate. NeuroFlow will also connect patients to other resources when appropriate, like community-based organizations that can help address social determinants of health (SDOH).

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth largest, publicly owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, long-term care, 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography). It is a leading provider of COVID 19 testing, vaccinations, and therapeutics. The Medical Center also has satellite offices in Bergenfield, Englewood, and Paterson. Primary care and other health and wellness services are available at the hospital's CareRite Now centers located in select Inserra Supermarkets in Bergen County.

Bergen New Bridge is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents and is a Veterans Community Care Provider. It is also a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

ABOUT NEUROFLOW

NeuroFlow helps risk-bearing healthcare organizations improve outcomes and cost of care in medically complex populations by surfacing and supporting behavioral health needs that typically go undetected and under-addressed. Across payors, providers, and the federal government, NeuroFlow's scalable technology and analytics capabilities empower organizations with the behavioral health insights they're missing to manage these populations in a financially sustainable way. Powered by deep expertise in whole-person care, NeuroFlow offers a path to risk predictability and proactive care that helps overcome the systemic challenges in today's healthcare ecosystem.

