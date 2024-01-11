Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. Releases 2024 Forecast for U.S. Federal and International Chemical Regulatory Policy

This carefully curated document represents our seasoned team's collective take on what to expect regarding global industrial, agricultural, and biocidal chemical initiatives in the New Year.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) and its global consulting affiliate The Acta Group (Acta®) and consortia management affiliate B&C® Consortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM) are delighted to share with you our Forecast 2024. This carefully curated document represents our seasoned team's collective take on what to expect regarding global industrial, agricultural, and biocidal chemical initiatives in the New Year. Given the global state of play, speculating on how things will shake out in 2024 is challenging.