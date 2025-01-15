Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. Releases 2025 Forecast for U.S. Federal and International Chemical Regulatory Policy

Premier regulatory consulting firm issues detailed advisory on global industrial, agricultural, and biocidal chemical regulatory and policy initiatives expected in 2025.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®), its global consulting affiliate The Acta Group (Acta®), and consortia management affiliate B&C® Consortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM) have released their annual forecast to assist manufacturers, processers, and distributors making and using chemicals to prepare for the year ahead. Given the European Parliamentary elections this past summer and the right wing shift they brought about, along with the new Trump Administration, change in chemical policy is expected on both sides of the Atlantic. The incoming Trump Administration and Republican congressional dominance portend significant policy changes most pronounced in regulatory and policy initiatives reversing the Biden-Harris climate program and environmental justice (EJ) agenda. How the incoming Administration's focus on deregulation and "right-sizing" the federal bureaucracy may impact more nuanced chemical product law and regulation is unclear. Fears that the now-infamous "Project 2025" document will be an Administration blueprint and not a set of detailed stakeholder suggestions will influence reactions to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decisions both internally and externally.