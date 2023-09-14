Beringer Capital Announces Addition of New Principal Karim Mashnuk

"Karim's strategic priorities in achieving operational growth align perfectly with the Beringer value creation strategy that takes our portfolio companies to the next level for our investors." Tweet this

Prior to joining Beringer, Karim honed his skills in debt structuring, financial analysis, deal origination and strategic planning with leading financial and investment institutions including Silicon Valley Bank, RBC, and BerQ Capital.

In these prior roles, Karim acted as a key strategic partner to his clients, helping to identify areas for operational improvement and growth, leveraging his financial acumen to formulate value-driven strategies that drive positive outcomes.

Having worked with some of the largest and most important digitally enabled companies in North America, Karim has deep roots in the industries that Beringer serves. In his new role, Karim will leverage his wealth of experience and expertise to lead Beringer's efforts in optimizing debt structures, originate strategic transactions and lead deal execution.

Karim earned an MBA and honors bachelor's degree in business from the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario (UWO).

About Beringer Capital

Beringer Capital is a private equity firm specializing in the rapidly evolving information, media, marketing, commerce, data and technology sectors. The firm leverages its financial and intellectual capital to invest in middle-market companies that are strongly positioned to benefit from the accelerating trend toward digital transformation. Beringer's collaborative approach, as well as its strong track record with add-on acquisitions, helps visionary leadership teams to deliver exceptional customer experience and achieve impressive results.

Beringer Capital has offices in Toronto and New York. For more information, visit: https://www.beringercapital.com/.

Media Contact

Chantel Lewis, Beringer Capital, 1 416-928-2166, clewis@beringercapital.com

SOURCE Beringer Capital