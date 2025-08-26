Beringer Capital makes second investment in Fund III, partnering with Bold Orange Company

"As brands increasingly aim to build full-funnel engagement engines, Bold Orange's end-to-end model and ability to unify insights, connect data, and scale personalization positions them exceptionally well to meet the needs of a rapidly changing digital landscape." Post this

"Bold Orange has built an exceptional reputation in helping brands strengthen their customer relationships," said David Saunders, Associate Partner at Beringer Capital. "Their blend of strategic thinking, creative excellence, and technical expertise makes them an indispensable partner as brands work to grow and maximize customer lifetime value. We're excited to work alongside the team to accelerate that journey."

Bold Orange's integrated capabilities and proven track record have earned them long-standing client relationships and industry recognition. Beringer's investment will allow them to further expand technical capabilities, deepen partnerships, and pursue strategic growth opportunities.

"Customer experience is the number one growth driver for CEOs today, and with data and AI reshaping the way brands connect with their customers, the opportunities ahead are remarkable. We view this new partnership as a catalyst for industry impact, allowing us to go further and faster, pushing the boundaries of what's possible for brands looking to win" said Margaret Murphy, Founder and CEO of Bold Orange. "Together we are excited to shape the future of how brands connect with their customers, building a market-leading, outcome-oriented firm that drives meaningful, measurable results for its clients."

The acquisition comes at a time when market dynamics are pushing brands to better ingest, integrate, store, process and activate customer data to deliver personalization at scale. "Today's market demands robust solutions that connect data strategy to customer engagement" said Cameron Arnold, Associate at Beringer Capital. "Bold Orange's end-to-end model, from strategy to execution, secures a lasting position in brands' technology stacks and budget priorities. As brands increasingly aim to build full-funnel engagement engines, Bold Orange's ability to unify insights, connect data, and scale personalization positions them exceptionally well to meet the needs of a rapidly changing digital landscape."

"What drew us to Bold Orange is not only the impressive client impact, but the team, culture and vision behind it", added Gil Ozir, Managing Partner. "They have built a high-performance organization with the vision and execution skills needed to scale. Together, we believe Bold Orange can extend their market leadership, broaden their impact across industries and capture the significant opportunities ahead, and we are excited to support the team through the next phase of growth."

Beringer Capital is proud to welcome Bold Orange into the family as the second platform investment in Fund III. Through this partnership, Beringer and Bold Orange are positioned to set a new standard for customer engagement in the digital era. By combining Bold Orange's proven expertise in strategy, creativity, and technology with Beringer's deep focus on value creation, the partnership is uniquely positioned to help brands deepen customer connections, drive measurable growth, and thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Global Investment Bank, Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor to Bold Orange on the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Beringer Capital

Beringer Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in companies at the forefront of digital transformation. The firm leverages its financial and intellectual capital to invest in middle-market companies, specializing in three core sectors: Tech Platforms & SaaS, Tech & Information-Led Services, and Traditional Business Services. Beringer's focus on value creation, as well as its strong track record with add-on acquisitions, helps visionary leadership teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences and accelerated growth.

The firm was founded in 2002 and operates from offices in Toronto and New York.

For more information, visit: https://www.beringercapital.com/

About Bold Orange

Bold Orange is a leading customer experience company driving growth for brands by transforming how they connect with their customers. The firm combines strategic insight, creative expertise, and leading data and technology platforms, including Salesforce, Snowflake, and Databricks, to deliver personalized customer experiences at scale. Recognized for its integrated capabilities and measurable results, Bold Orange has been awarded nationally for its business impact, enduring client relationships, and award-winning culture.

For more information, visit: https://boldorange.com/

