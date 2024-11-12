Beringer Capital marks the inauguration of Fund V with a strategic investment in Northern Commerce

"We are proud to partner with a homegrown Canadian company for our first investment in Fund V. This opportunity is particularly special for us as a Canadian private equity firm, as it allows us to support local innovation and growth right here in our own backyard" Post this

Operating at the intersection of commerce, content, data, and marketing services, Northern helps clients navigate the everchanging digital ecosystem by reimagining digital experiences, enabling tailored solutions for clients to provide customers with personalized experiences. The company's success to date is driven by Northern's cross-discipline expertise across leading technology partner ecosystems and commitment to a strong company culture, dedicated to innovation, community and excellence. Moreover, Northern has a proven history of growth, having already made multiple strategic acquisitions to enhance the breadth and depth of service offerings and expand its reach across key technology partners.

"We are proud to partner with a homegrown Canadian company for our first investment in Fund V. This opportunity is particularly special for us as a Canadian private equity firm, as it allows us to support local innovation and growth right here in our own backyard", said Perry Miele, Managing Partner at Beringer Capital. "Partnering with Northern aligns seamlessly with our mission to invest in companies driving digital transformation in North America and we look forward to being part of Northern's journey and contributing to its future successes as we embark on this new chapter together."

"Partnering with Beringer Capital represents an exciting opportunity for us to continue to elevate the Northern brand", said Michael DeLorenzi, President and Founder of Northern. "From our first conversations, it was clear that we share a vision for the future of our market, and their commitment to partnership and value creation aligns perfectly with our own culture. We are enthusiastic about collaborating with Beringer's team and believe we can unlock tremendous value and explore new innovative opportunities that will drive Northern forward."

The digital transformation landscape is constantly changing, fueled by the introduction of new technologies and proliferation of content. Navigating this rapidly evolving market requires significant sector expertise and foresight. Together Northern and Beringer Capital are well-positioned to guide enterprises in adopting new customer experience technologies to connect with their audiences to drive business outcomes.

"The core issue we see in the market is that due to a multitude of factors, brands are not providing the personalized experience their customers are demanding", said Gil Ozir, Managing Partner at Beringer Capital. "The technologies exist, however, right now, brands aren't strategically connecting and optimizing their workflows across their marketing and content tech stacks. We believe Northern possesses a unique blend of strategic business advisory, content management, customer data analytics, and marketing operations capabilities that in turn make it the next generation end-to-end digital transformation consultancy that the industry needs; one that is capable of solving mission critical business challenges, helping brands finally solve for providing personalized experiences at scale."

"We were impressed by Northern's scalable operational infrastructure and successful acquisition history, making it a platform capable of supporting a robust value creation strategy", said Lu Cacioppo, Managing Partner at Beringer Capital. "Value creation is core to Beringer's investment philosophy, and we see a real opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the management team to deploy a co-developed value creation strategy, capitalizing on organic growth opportunities and adding new capabilities to help take Northern to the next level."

Beringer Capital's investment in Northern is reflective of its deep expertise in digital transformation, marketing and technology, as well as its commitment to supporting founder-led Canadian companies. Through this strategic partnership with Beringer, Northern will continue to expand its solution set and geographic footprint across North America and continue to lead in delivering innovative customer experiences. Beringer is proud to welcome Northern into the family as the first platform investment in Fund V.

Global Investment Bank, Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor to Northern on the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Beringer Capital

Beringer Capital is a private equity firm specializing in the rapidly evolving digital transformation, information, media, marketing, commerce, data and technology sectors. The firm leverages its financial and intellectual capital to invest in middle-market companies that are strongly positioned to benefit from the accelerating trend toward digital transformation. With a collaborative approach and deep commitment to value creation, Beringer has established a strong track record of driving growth both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions, empowering visionary leadership teams to enhance customer experiences and achieve exceptional results.

Beringer Capital has offices in Toronto and New York. For more information, visit: https://www.beringercapital.com/

About Northern Commerce

Northern is a digital transformation consultancy that designs and implements digital experience and commerce solutions for leading brands across multiple industries. Headquartered in London, Ontario, Northern's expertise spans across key technology ecosystems, including Salesforce, Acquia, Adobe, and Google.

For more information, visit: https://www.northern.co/

Media Contact

Chad Paparoni, Beringer Capital, 1 416-928-2166, [email protected], https://www.beringercapital.com/

SOURCE Beringer Capital