Beringer Capital Portfolio Company, Dig Insights, Acquires OneCliq to Expand AI Capabilities, Furthering the Company's Tech-Enabled Solution Suite

"Technology has always been at the center of Dig's offering, not only driving next generation solutions for clients, but also unlocking competitive efficiencies across the organization." – David Saunders, Associate Parter at Beringer Capital. Post this

"As consumer behavior shifts and new channels become major sources of influence, insights need to evolve to reflect how people actually live, think, and communicate" said Paul Gaudette, CEO and Co-Founder of Dig Insights. "OneCliq helps us do exactly that by tapping into the platforms where younger audiences are shaping culture and decisions in real time. It brings us closer to what's happening now, and gives our clients an edge in building smarter, more future-ready strategies."

Since its founding in 2010, Dig Insights has emerged as a disruptive leader in the insights space, leveraging a multi-disciplinary approach that seamlessly integrates technology, data, analytics, and deep insights consulting expertise. Dig's progression has only accelerated with its early adoption of AI over the past decade, first utilizing artificial intelligence for idea generation and predictive performance analysis in its proprietary, state-of-the-art SaaS platform, Upsiide. Throughout the years, the company has remained at the forefront of innovation, most recently, announcing the launch of Storyteller – a powerful AI solution that transforms research and survey data into presentation-ready reports in a matter of minutes.

David Saunders, Associate Partner at Beringer Capital, emphasized the importance of the company's approach: "Technology has always been at the center of Dig's offering, not only driving next generation solutions for clients, but also unlocking competitive efficiencies across the organization."

The integration of OneCliq now furthers this advantage, accelerating the organization's AI fluency and understanding of cultural context. The OneCliq platform meaningfully complements Upsiide – which has historically focused on quantitative methodologies – by expanding Dig's technology suite to now include a SaaS solution that powers qualitative and cultural insights.

"With both platforms under one roof, Dig can offer an advanced, end-to-end, tech-enabled solution that empowers brand decision-making at speed, while remaining agile across methodologies and tools," said Chantel Lewis, Vice President at Beringer Capital.

Co-founded by sibling duo, Tanika McLeod and Nathan Knight, OneCliq also brings a visionary team of AI builders and research innovators into the Dig ecosystem.

"We are overjoyed to be joining the Dig family," said McLeod & Knight. "By combining the power of what our two teams have built – leveraging emotion as data and culture as strategy – we know we can unlock new value for clients by helping them navigate modern decision-making in a world that is increasingly influenced by online narratives."

The acquisition of OneCliq will also open new growth verticals, diversify Dig's data ecosystem, and accelerate product innovation across qualitative, quantitative, and trend workflows.

Since Beringer's investment in Dig Insights in 2022, this marks the company's third add-on acquisition, noting last year's investments in Ignite 360 and Ebco Trends. Strategic M&A has continued to be a core part of Dig's growth story, and together with OneCliq, each of these moves have signified an important step forward in furthering Dig's position as a global insights leader.

This transaction was sourced on a proprietary basis. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

To learn more about OneCliq, visit https://www.onecliq.io

For more information on Dig Insights, visit www.diginsights.com

About Beringer Capital

Beringer Capital is a private equity firm specializing in tech-enabled services, digital platforms, and information-led businesses. With deep operational expertise and a partnership-driven model, Beringer helps companies accelerate growth, expand capabilities, and unlock long-term value.

www.beringercapital.com

About Dig Insights

Dig Insights is a tech-enabled insights and analytics company that helps the world's most recognizable enterprises to move beyond consumer-centric to decision-centric. Dig helps clients uncover insights that will motivate consumer decisions, identify how to translate those insights into in-market action, assess, optimize, and build a business case for innovation and track innovation performance in market.

www.diginsights.com

Media Contact

Chantel Lewis, Beringer Capital, 1 416-928-2166, [email protected], https://www.beringercapital.com/

SOURCE Beringer Capital