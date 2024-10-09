Beringer Capital Portfolio Company, Dig Insights, Expands Innovation Capabilities with the Acquisitions of Ebco Trends and Ignite 360

"Strategic M&A has become a valuable avenue to accelerate Dig's growth roadmap. Executing on tuck-in opportunities has led to exciting steps forward in expanding Dig's capability set and geographic reach across the US market." - David Saunders, Principal at Beringer Capital. Post this

"We're thrilled to be joining Dig Insights," said Erin Mays, Co-Founder of Ebco. "This partnership allows us to expand our mission of helping companies navigate emerging trends and innovation challenges in an ever-evolving marketplace; our offering is a natural fit with Dig's and together, we'll be able to provide deeper support to brands throughout the entire innovation lifecycle."

"Welcoming the Ebco team into the Dig family is an exciting evolution for us," said Paul Gaudette, CEO and Co-Founder of Dig Insights. "Ebco's ability to harness trends and translate them into actionable insights complements our Upsiide platform and broader solution set, creating a seamless, end-to-end offering for our clients to help them innovate smarter, with confidence and clarity."

Since 2010, Dig Insights has focused on uncovering insights to help brands understand, predict, and influence consumer decisions in ways that enable winning business strategies. Leveraging proprietary technology – most notably their state-of-the-art Upsiide SaaS platform – sophisticated AI, and patented data modelling, Dig has become a leading innovation and insights partner for brands globally.

Since Beringer Capital's investment in Dig Insights in September 2022, building on the company's capabilities to drive synergistic revenue streams has been key to the strategy. In addition to continued organic growth, M&A has also become an important part of the company's evolution.

"Strategic M&A has become a valuable avenue to accelerate Dig's growth roadmap" said David Saunders, Principal at Beringer Capital. "Executing on tuck-in opportunities has led to exciting steps forward in expanding Dig's capability set and geographic reach across the US market."

Last quarter, Dig Insights announced its first ever M&A transaction with the acquisition of Ignite 360, a US-based insights, strategy and training firm grounded in qualitative methodologies that specializes in dynamic storytelling, empathy, and activation. Founded by Rob Volpe, an empathy activist and published author, Ignite 360's integration into Dig furthered the company's decision-centric approach to insights and enabled Dig to push the boundaries of qualitative research with additional expertise in their toolkit.

"Joining Dig Insights has enabled us to expand our work in empathy and storytelling, helping clients uncover deeper consumer insights to solve their complex business challenges." said Rob Volpe, Founder of Ignite 360.

These two acquisitions build upon and complement Dig's strengths, enabling them to become a more comprehensive partner to clients. Combining Dig's quantitative analytics and technology leadership with the foresight capabilities of Ebco and the empathy-driven methodologies of Ignite 360, will unlock deeper understanding of consumer decisions, allowing the team to deliver increasingly impactful insights to brands and continue pushing the boundaries of data-driven innovation.

Chantel Lewis, Senior Associate at Beringer Capital, emphasized the importance of these acquisitions: "These two transactions bolster Dig's offering in meaningful ways and further strengthens their position as a tech-enabled leader in the insights space. We're confident that these strategic moves will drive significant growth and value for Dig Insights in the coming years."

Canaccord Genuity served as the exclusive financial advisor on the Ebco transaction. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

For more information on Dig Insights and its acquisitions, visit www.diginsights.com.

About Beringer Capital

Beringer Capital is a leading private equity firm specializing in the media, marketing services, and technology sectors. Through its disciplined investment strategy, Beringer Capital partners with companies to drive growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

About Dig Insights

Dig Insights is a tech-enabled insights and analytics company that helps the world's most recognizable enterprises to move beyond consumer-centric to decision-centric. Dig helps clients uncover insights that will motivate consumer decisions, identify how to translate those insights into in-market action, assess, optimize, and build a business case for innovation and track innovation performance in market.

Media Contact

Chantel Lewis, Beringer Capital, 1 647-897-9544, [email protected], https://www.beringercapital.com

SOURCE Beringer Capital