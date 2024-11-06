Beringer Capital Portfolio Company, Inman, Acquires Blueprint to Expand its Coverage of the Entire Built World

"Inman has been a trailblazer from day one, uniting top industry minds and disruptors to push real estate innovation and growth. We are doubling down on that mission, bringing even more power to transform the future of the industry." Lu Cacioppo, Managing Partner of Beringer Capital Post this

Blueprint provides a world class event experience to stakeholders across real estate, including multifamily and construction, and tackles critical topics like climate and AI – complementing Inman's leadership in residential real estate. The acquisition reflects both brands' shared vision to drive the industry forward in an evolving technological landscape.

Moreover, Inman is committed to further investing in Blueprint to build on its current success and deliver even more value to its community. Partnering with key leaders behind the conference – including Martin Kelly, David Hirschman, Vik Venkatraman, and Jeffrey Jones – Inman is excited to elevate Blueprint to new heights.

Jay Weintraub, CEO and founder of Connectiv Holdings, shared, "In our 15+ years of launching and transitioning events, we've collaborated with many companies, but I've never been as excited about the potential as I am with Blueprint and Inman. Together, we're poised to take Blueprint to the next level and drive even more innovation across the industry."

Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman, explains, "Our goal with this acquisition is to continue Inman's path to become the media company for the entire ecosystem of the real estate industry. Jay and his team have built a very special event and community, designed very thoughtfully. Working alongside them we will seek to help unlock more innovation and advancement for the entire built world."

Lu Cacioppo, Managing Partner of Beringer Capital, shared, "Inman has been a trailblazer from day one, uniting top industry minds and disruptors to push real estate innovation and growth. With the acquisition of Blueprint, Inman and Beringer Capital are doubling down on that mission, bringing even more power to transform the future of the industry."

Blueprint 2025 will be held at The Venetian Las Vegas, September 16-18, 2025.

The three-day proptech event will join Inman's stellar line up of events alongside the flagship three-day Inman Connect New York (January 22-24, 2025) and Inman Connect San Diego (July 30-August 1, 2025) to create a constellation of the premier real estate events in the country featuring the most interesting speakers from both inside and outside the real estate industry and an abundance of networking opportunities.

View the complete list of Inman Events here.

About Beringer Capital

Beringer Capital is a leading private equity firm specializing in the media, marketing services, and technology sectors. Through its disciplined investment strategy, Beringer Capital partners with companies to drive growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

About Connectiv

Connectiv is a New York-based live event studio that for the past decade has dedicated itself to creating vertical-specific conferences that touch industries impacting people's daily lives. Owned and operated events include Manifest (logistics tech), Medicarians (longevity), and Cumulus (future of food).

