Beringer Capital Welcomes Yuriy Boykiv as an Operating Partner and Executive Chairman of Perfom[cb]

"Yuriy's track record of building and scaling high-growth businesses from founding to exit is exactly the kind of hands-on operating experience that creates real value for our portfolio," said Gil Ozir, Managing Partner at Beringer Capital. Post this

Prior to Front Row, Boykiv served as President of Dentsu X, the global performance marketing agency network, where he oversaw major client relationships including LVMH's $300 million U.S. fashion portfolio and Jaguar Land Rover's $400 million global account. He also co-founded Gravity Media, a multicultural advertising agency that grew from a bootstrapped startup to $50 million in annual billings before being acquired by Dentsu International in 2016.

Yuriy holds an MBA in Finance from Pace University, a BA in Marketing from Berkeley College, and has completed the Owner/President Management (OPM) program at Harvard Business School. He is fluent in four languages and serves on the board of Fresh Youth Initiatives, a nonprofit supporting underprivileged immigrant youth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yuriy to the Beringer family," said Gil Ozir, Managing Partner at Beringer Capital. "His track record of building and scaling high-growth businesses, from founding to exit, is exactly the kind of hands-on operating experience that creates real value for our portfolio companies and their management teams."

"I'm excited to join Beringer Capital and partner with talented management teams to help build market-leading businesses," said Boykiv. "I have spent my career at the intersection of commerce, media, and technology, building companies from the ground up and navigating complex integrations, and I look forward to contributing to the growth and long-term success across the Beringer portfolio."

Boykiv's appointment reflects Beringer Capital's continued commitment to recruiting world-class operating talent to support its portfolio companies and investment strategy.

About Beringer Capital

Beringer Capital is a private equity firm specializing in the rapidly evolving media, marketing services, commerce, data and technology sectors. The firm leverages its financial and intellectual capital to invest in middle-market companies that are strongly positioned to benefit from the accelerating trend toward digital transformation. Beringer's collaborative approach, as well as its strong track record with add-on acquisitions, helps visionary leadership teams to deliver exceptional customer experience and achieve impressive results.

About Perform[cb]

Perform[cb] is the distinguished leader in outcome-based marketing. Since 2002, Perform[cb] has experienced exponential organic growth allowing the company to complete a series of strategic acquisitions; each providing unique outcome-based marketing solutions for modern marketers and publisher partners.

Media Contact

Ria Iyer, Beringer Capital, 1 416-928-2166, [email protected], www.beringercapital.com

SOURCE Beringer Capital