Berkeley, CA-Based Perimeter Platform Expands into Florida

The app started as a research project out of UC Berkeley, where its creators first became aware of the need for new communication tools in public safety. Three years later, a team led by Berkeley graduates is continuing to do everything possible to help responders keep themselves and their communities safe.

Levy County is the first addition to the platform from beyond the west.

"We are thrilled and excited to be expanding the groundbreaking technology we have developed with Perimeter into other parts of the country," said Van Riviere, Chief Operating Officer, Perimeter Platform. "Although the types of emergencies and natural disasters in Florida often differ from what we experience in California, Perimeter is designed to easily adapt its innovative features to any type of hazard. We anticipate a smooth alignment and look forward to expanding further into other Florida counties."

John MacDonald, FPEM, Director of Levy County Office of Emergency Management, said: "By adding the Perimeter platform to our emergency systems, our first responder end users will have a much better understanding of what the current hazard is and how to best counter it. We currently do not have GIS (Geographic Information Systems) capability in our county, so Perimeter will more quickly and efficiently communicate shelter notifications, road closures and other lifesaving information."

The Perimeter Platform aids public safety by making critical information like evacuation notices, road closures, and shelter locations available on its user-friendly county map. The platform's evacuation management system allows public safety personnel, news agencies, and residents to easily share the most up-to-date information.

With no sign-up or opt-in required, individuals can visit Perimeter's public map to see if they are in an impacted area during an emergency incident and how best to act.

About Perimeter

Perimeter improves the coordination and roll out of safety measures for first responders and the public for any event that endangers safety.

The maps used in Perimeter are real-time and first responders are able to make important decisions regarding evacuation and safety zones and where its most critical to deploy help at any point during the disaster. Perimeter takes geospatial information, like weather reports, and makes it come alive via detailed, interactive maps readily available to anyone during the incident who has a mobile phone. Perimeter has revolutionized the emergency communications system by providing an all-risk solution that enables efficient evacuation management, information sharing, and collaboration across different disciplines and jurisdictions.

It equips every person who has to make a life-or-death decision in a hazardous situation with lifesaving easy-to-use tools that convey critical information in real time. The Perimeter brand emphasizes safety in every communication and at all costs.

The Perimeter solution has been tested and proven many times. Most notably shortly after inception amid the catastrophic flooding in Merced County. Perimeter enabled the constant flow of information that aided with evacuation and the saving of lives.

After every incident, Perimeter conducts after action analysis which features all players reporting on what worked and what could have been done better. Perimeter also works within each county's alert system and provides links to the systems that present maps pointing out important locations in the respective counties. Sheriff offices in each locale have instant access to critical information thanks to the Perimeter app and use it to respond to public needs accordingly.

CEO and Co-Founder Bailey Farren and team currently have plans to expand the reach of Perimeter beyond the west to include the southeastern and northeastern U.S. and to have it utilized for special events that have the potential for hazards.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc., 19088758908, [email protected], www.marketingmaven.com

