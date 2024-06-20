Berkeley, CA-Based Perimeter Platform Expands Into Michigan

Michigan contends with many types of emergencies and natural disasters such as severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding. We anticipate that Ingham County will benefit enormously from Perimeter's lifesaving features and are eager to expand further into the rest of the State of Michigan. Post this

The app started as a research project out of UC Berkeley, where its creators first became aware of the need for new communication tools in public safety. Three years later, a team led by Berkeley graduates is continuing to do everything possible to help responders keep themselves and their communities safe.

"We are overjoyed to be expanding the groundbreaking technology we have developed with Perimeter into Michigan," said Van Riviere, Chief Operating Officer, Perimeter Platform. "Michigan contends with many types of emergencies and natural disasters such as severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding. We anticipate that Ingham County will benefit enormously from Perimeter's lifesaving features and are eager to expand further into the rest of the State of Michigan."

Lieutenant Robert Boerkoel, Director of Ingham County Office of Emergency Management, said: "Perimeter's quick deploy features, ease of use and diverse applicability are the qualities that attracted us to joining the Perimeter platform. "It's critical to know as accurately and quickly as possible about road closures, for example, during an emergency, and especially in large scale events such as football game days at Michigan State University and other events of this type. The Perimeter platform is the best way to get critical information to the masses."

The Perimeter Platform aids public safety by making critical information like evacuation notices, road closures, and shelter locations available on its user-friendly county map. The platform's evacuation management system allows public safety personnel, news agencies, and residents to easily share the most up-to-date information.

With no sign-up or opt-in required, individuals can visit Perimeter's public map to see if they are in an impacted area during an emergency incident and how best to act.

About Perimeter

Perimeter improves the coordination and roll out of safety measures for first responders and the public for any event.

The maps used in Perimeter are real-time and first responders are able to make important decisions regarding evacuation and safety zones and where its most critical to deploy help at any point during the disaster. Perimeter takes geospatial information, like weather reports, and makes it come alive via detailed, interactive maps readily available to anyone during the incident who has a mobile phone. Perimeter has revolutionized the emergency communications system by providing an all-risk solution that enables efficient evacuation management, information sharing, and collaboration across different disciplines and jurisdictions.

It equips every person who has to make a life-or-death decision in a hazardous situation with lifesaving easy-to-use tools that convey critical information in real time. The Perimeter brand emphasizes safety in every communication and at all costs.

The Perimeter solution has been tried and tested many times. Most notably shortly after inception amid the catastrophic flooding in Merced County. Perimeter enabled the constant flow of information that aided with evacuation and the saving of lives.

After every incident, Perimeter conducts after action analysis which features all players reporting on what worked and what could have been done better. Perimeter also works within each county's alert system and provides links to the systems that present maps pointing out important locations in the respective counties. Sheriff offices in each locale have instant access to critical information thanks to the Perimeter app and use it to respond to public needs accordingly.

CEO and Co-Founder Bailey Farren and team currently have plans to expand the reach of Perimeter beyond the west to include the southeastern and northeastern U.S. and to have it utilized for special events that have the potential for hazards.

