Berkeley, CA-Based Perimeter Platform Makes Headway into Alabama

The app started as a research project out of UC Berkeley, where its creators first became aware of the need for new communication tools in public safety. Three years later, a team led by Berkeley graduates is continuing to do everything possible to help responders keep themselves and their communities safe.

"We are very happy to be expanding the groundbreaking Perimeter platform technology we have developed into Alabama, just in time to assist with any hurricanes the season may bring," said Van Riviere, Chief Operating Officer, Perimeter Platform. "Etowah County contends with significant natural disasters including hurricanes, severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding. Perimeter has uses during day-to-day operations as well as disasters. Within less than one day of initial training, Derek and his team utilized Perimeter to support a local event in Gadsden known as 'First Friday.' We are eagerly looking forward to supporting Etowah County through these emergencies and hope to expand further into Alabama."

Derek Mummert, ILEM, Director of Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency,

said: "Bailey Farren, Perimeter's CEO, showed me The Perimeter Platform and how it's being used on the West Coast, and I knew I wanted to be the first in Alabama to have the product. As Bailey was explaining it, my mind started turning about all the applications that it could be used for. I knew the citizens of Etowah County would benefit from this product, not just during disasters, but during events happening around the county. I am blown away how quickly, and more importantly- how easily -- the onboarding process was. The entire onboarding was the easiest transaction I've ever experienced- from start to finish. I can't say enough about Perimeter, not just the product- but the customer service. Every request, question, or inquiry has been answered within an hour or less and has left me feeling heard and satisfied with the response. I would absolutely encourage any Emergency Management Agency, Police Department, Fire Department, and Public Works Department to get on board with Perimeter."

With no sign-up or opt-in required, individuals can visit Perimeter's public map to see if they are in an impacted area during an emergency incident and how best to act.

About Perimeter

Perimeter improves the coordination and roll out of safety measures for first responders and the public for any event.

The maps used in Perimeter are real-time and first responders are able to make important decisions regarding evacuation and safety zones and where its most critical to deploy help at any point during the disaster. Perimeter takes geospatial information, like weather reports, and makes it come alive via detailed, interactive maps readily available to anyone during the incident who has a mobile phone. Perimeter has revolutionized the emergency communications system by providing an all-risk solution that enables efficient evacuation management, information sharing, and collaboration across different disciplines and jurisdictions.

It equips every person who has to make a life-or-death decision in a hazardous situation with lifesaving easy-to-use tools that convey critical information in real time. The Perimeter brand emphasizes safety in every communication and at all costs.

The Perimeter solution has been tried and tested many times. Most notably shortly after inception amid the catastrophic flooding in Merced County. Perimeter enabled the constant flow of information that aided with evacuation and the saving of lives.

After every incident, Perimeter conducts after action analysis which features all players reporting on what worked and what could have been done better. Perimeter also works within each county's alert system and provides links to the systems that present maps pointing out important locations in the respective counties. Sheriff offices in each locale have instant access to critical information thanks to the Perimeter app and use it to respond to public needs accordingly.

CEO and Co-Founder Bailey Farren and team are working to continually expand the reach of Perimeter across the United States.

