Berkeley Earth Climate Data Powers Sony Interactive Entertainment's New Climate Station Experience for PlayStation Users

"At Berkeley Earth, we've always believed that independent science plays a vital role in making the science behind climate change more accessible, especially at the local scale," said Kristen Sissener, Executive Director, Berkeley Earth. "Projects like Climate Station help bridge the gap between complex research and public understanding, showing how global change is unfolding in the places people care about most."

Berkeley Earth's datasets provide historical surface temperature records dating back to 1850 at 0.25°x0.25° of spatial resolution. These records have informed IPCC reporting as well as hundreds of academic publications and have now been adapted for use within Climate Station to illustrate global warming trends at both global and regional levels.

Berkeley Earth's temperature record is independently constructed using a transparent and statistically rigorous peer-reviewed methodology, incorporating raw data from over 50,000 stations worldwide, correcting for known biases and ensuring broad spatial coverage.

This collaboration reflects Berkeley Earth's expanding role in making climate science accessible, not just to policymakers and researchers, but to the broader public. The organization's data and methodology are available open-access at www.berkeleyearth.org.

About Berkeley Earth:

Berkeley Earth is an independent, non-profit research organization that provides open, high-quality climate data products to scientists, policymakers, and the public. Its datasets are used globally to assess climate trends, inform policy, and guide investment in climate resilience. More information about Berkeley Earth's High-Resolution Surface Temperature Data Set (BEST-HR) can be found here.

