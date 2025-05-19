Berklee Announces Jonathan Mahoney as the New Dean for Pre-college, Online, and Professional Programs

"Jonathan's learner-first mindset and track record of scaling innovative programs align seamlessly with our mission. We are thrilled to welcome him as we continue to break new ground in how we teach, reach, and inspire students from around the world." — Berklee Online cofounder & CEO Debbie Cavalier Post this

As the former vice president of online learning at the Recording Academy, Mahoney was responsible for launching GRAMMY GO, the academy's first creator-to-creator learning platform. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade at 2U, which provides the technology and services behind edX. As vice president and general manager, he partnered with leading faculty and administrators to design and scale online graduate programs at institutions including Tufts, NYU, Yale, and Emerson.

"Jonathan's learner-first mindset and track record of scaling innovative programs align seamlessly with our mission," said Berklee Online cofounder and CEO Debbie Cavalier. "We are thrilled to welcome him as we continue to break new ground in how we teach, reach, and inspire students from around the world."

Mahoney was selected following a highly competitive search that drew a wide range of external applicants and included broad input from across the Berklee community.

About Berklee's POPP Division

Berklee's division of Pre-College, Online, and Professional Programs (POPP) is at the forefront of contemporary music education worldwide, providing accessible and affordable education to more than 3.5 million students to date. Currently comprising Berklee Online, Berklee Summer Programs, and Berklee Press, POPP is shaping the key players of tomorrow's music industry through innovative study in performance, production, business, theater, dance, and more.

