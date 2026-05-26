Berklee Online Announces New Music Supervision Graduate Degree

"At a time when visual media is driving the future of music, this program equips the next generation of music supervisors with the skills, knowledge, and network for career success." — Sean McMahon, Director of Berklee Online's Music Supervision Graduate Degree Program Post this

"Carefully selected and curated music can transform how an audience understands and experiences a story," says Julia Michels, Grammy Award-winning music supervisor and instructor in Berklee Online's Music Supervision program. "This program is designed to help students develop both the creative instincts and the practical skills needed to make those choices with confidence."

In anticipation of the new degree program, Berklee Online is offering two opportunities to learn more about the profession of music supervision.

Music Supervision Workshop

On Wednesday, June 17 at 1 PM ET, Berklee Online is holding a free, hour-long Music Supervision workshop, hosted by Grammy-winner Julia Michels, who has worked on films such as The Devil Wears Prada 1 & 2, A Star Is Born, The Greatest Showman, Pitch Perfect, and many others. Julia has signed on to write and teach a course titled From Script to Screen: Storytelling through Music in the new Music Supervision program. To register for the free workshop, visit cloud.info.berklee.edu/bol-music-supervision-workshop.

Music Supervision Social Media Contest

Starting on June 1, 2026, Berklee Online is holding a social media contest where participants are invited to step into the role of music supervisor. Berklee Online will provide a short video clip and participants are encouraged to pair the clip with a music selection from Instagram's licensed music library. One winner, chosen by Berklee Online, will receive a free undergraduate Music Supervision course valued at $1,575. The deadline for submissions is August 1, 2026. To enter, visit cloud.info.berklee.edu/music-supervision-contest.

About Sean McMahon

Sean McMahon is the chair of the Screen Scoring department at Berklee College of Music, and the program director of Berklee Online's Music Supervision graduate degree program. He is a composer and an orchestrator whose credits include Spider-Man 3, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Ghost Rider, The Grudge, Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas, and more. He has also scored a number of video games, including Jump Dewds! and Strata. McMahon hails from Toronto, Canada, and holds a bachelor's degree in Film Scoring from Berklee College of Music. He has also completed the University of Southern California's (USC) Scoring for Motion Pictures and Television program in Los Angeles.

About Julia Michels

Julia Michels is a Grammy Award-winning music supervisor at Format Entertainment. Her films have garnered both critical acclaim and over $2 billion in worldwide ticket sales. After leadership roles at Capitol Records, Twentieth Century Fox, EMI, and MGM, she built a successful career as an independent music supervisor. She won a Grammy in 2020 for A Star Is Born and has received numerous honors from the Guild of Music Supervisors and the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. Her credits include The Devil Wears Prada 1 & 2, The Greatest Showman, Pitch Perfect, Trolls, Sex and the City 1 & 2, and many more. Michels also serves as President of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Recording Academy.

About Berklee Online

Founded in 2002, Berklee Online is the premier innovator and largest provider of worldwide music education, offering more than 75,000 students from 164 countries the renowned curriculum of Berklee College of Music, at a fraction of the cost. With more than 18,000 annual enrollments in credit-based courses, certificates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs, and 3.7 million enrollments in massive open online courses, students receive expert music instruction and emerge with the skills to exceed the demands of the music industry.

Media Contact

Media Team, Berklee Online, 1 866-237-5533, [email protected], online.berklee.edu

SOURCE Berklee Online