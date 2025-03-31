Berklee Online CEO Debbie Cavalier Recognized for Extraordinary Leadership

"UPCEA has been an invaluable partner to Berklee Online throughout our journey. In our early days, they were my go-to resource for connecting with other online administrators and finding essential support." —Debbie Cavalier, CEO and co-founder of Berklee Online Post this

Throughout her tenure at Berklee Online, Cavalier has been at the forefront of several major milestones that have expanded the reach of music education. Under her leadership, Berklee Online launched its first online degree programs, making Berklee's renowned curriculum accessible to students at a fraction of the cost of on-campus tuition. In her acceptance speech, Cavalier dedicated the award to Roger H. Brown, Berklee's president from 2004 to 2021.

"Roger recognized something in me and entrusted me with the leadership of Berklee Online," says Cavalier. "At the time, I was an untested CEO, but Roger gave me the opportunity to lead and mentored me week after week during that crucial first year. This experience taught me a powerful leadership lesson: sometimes, a spark of belief in someone means more than experience itself."

In addition to her role as CEO, Cavalier continues to teach Music Theory 101 at Berklee Online, a rarity among leaders at her level. She is also the bandleader of her Grammy-winning children's music project, Debbie and Friends.

About Berklee Online

Founded in 2002, Berklee Online is the premier innovator and largest provider of worldwide music education, offering more than 75,000 students from 164 countries the renowned curriculum of Berklee College of Music, at a fraction of the cost. With more than 18,000 annual enrollments in credit-based courses, certificates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs, and 3.1 million enrollments in massive open online courses, students receive expert music instruction and emerge with the skills to exceed the demands of the music industry.

