Berklee Online Holds Annual Berklee Onsite Music Conference May 29-30

"Berklee Onsite is a powerful reminder of the community we've built." — Debbie Cavalier, CEO and co-founder of Berklee Online Post this

In past years, Berklee Onsite has welcomed hundreds of attendees representing close to 30 countries and 40 US states. The conference began as a way to give Berklee's online students the opportunity to meet their instructors and advisors in person while visiting the Berklee College of Music campus, but has since expanded to welcome anyone interested in attending.

The 2026 conference features sessions across a wide range of topics for musicians, producers, songwriters, and educators, including:

From Courtship to Contract: How to Prepare to Negotiate Your Next Big Gig! with Berklee Music/Management Chair Tonya Butler

Maximizing Small Budgets in Film Scoring with Alison Plante, director of Berklee Online's graduate program in Film Scoring

Guitar Workshop & Jam with Berklee Faculty led by Berklee Guitar Chair Kim Perlak

The Songwriting of Taylor Swift with Berklee songwriting professor Scarlet Keys

The Billboard Hot 100 Is Your Toolbox with Berklee music production professor Prince Charles Alexander

Registration will remain open until the first day of the conference on May 29. For more information on sessions or to register, visit www.berkleeonsite.com.

About Mark Ethier

Mark Ethier is an entrepreneur and innovator currently serving as the executive director of Berklee's Emerging Artistic Technology Lab (BEATL). In 2001, after graduating from MIT with degrees in music and computer science, he cofounded iZotope. Under his leadership as CEO, iZotope's tools helped musicians, engineers, and producers realize their creative vision and earned numerous honors, including multiple NAMM TEC Awards (Technical Excellence & Creativity), two Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards, and an Academy Award for Scientific and Engineering Achievement. Mark was named one of SPIN's Most Influential People in Music in 2026.

About Berklee Online

Founded in 2002, Berklee Online is the premier innovator and largest provider of worldwide music education, offering more than 75,000 students from 164 countries the renowned curriculum of Berklee College of Music, at a fraction of the cost. With more than 18,000 annual enrollments in credit-based courses, certificates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs, and 3.7 million enrollments in massive open online courses, students receive expert music instruction and emerge with the skills to exceed the demands of the music industry.

Media Contact

Media Team, Berklee Online, 1 866-237-5533, [email protected], online.berklee.edu

SOURCE Berklee Online