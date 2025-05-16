Berklee Online Holds Annual Berklee Onsite Music Conference May 30-31

Kamilah Marshall, backing vocalist for Taylor Swift, to give the keynote presentation.

BOSTON, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 30–31, Berklee Online will hold its annual Berklee Onsite conference at the Berklee College of Music campus in Boston, inviting students and members of the community to immerse themselves in key areas of the music industry. Over two days, attendees can enjoy workshops, panels, performances, and networking events presented by Berklee faculty and staff. On May 30, the conference opens with a keynote presentation by Kamilah Marshall, a 2024 Berklee Online graduate, singer-songwriter, Broadway star, and long-time backing vocalist and dancer for Taylor Swift.

"Berklee Onsite is a powerful reminder of the community we've built," says Debbie Cavalier, CEO and cofounder of Berklee Online. "Each year, we look forward to welcoming our students and industry professionals from around the world to our Boston campus to collaborate, network, and grow—fostering connections that endure well beyond the conference event.

In past years, Berklee Onsite has welcomed hundreds of attendees representing close to 30 countries and 40 US states. The conference began as a way to give Berklee Online students the opportunity to meet their instructors and advisors in person while visiting the Berklee College of Music campus, but has since expanded to welcome anyone interested in attending.

The 2025 conference features sessions across a wide range of topics for musicians, producers, songwriters, and educators, including:

The Art and Practice of Playback with Timo Preece , a sound designer who has toured with Ariana Grande and Charli XCX: This session explores how playback roles support artists, bands, and entire productions, merging music technology with live show execution.

, a sound designer who has toured with and Charli XCX: This session explores how playback roles support artists, bands, and entire productions, merging music technology with live show execution. The Billboard Hot 100 Is Your Toolbox with Prince Charles Alexander , recording engineer whose clients included Mary J. Blige , Destiny's Child, the Notorious B.I.G., and others: In this session, participants will listen to and decipher the continuously evolving language of music production through the lens of the Hot 100.

, recording engineer whose clients included , Destiny's Child, the Notorious B.I.G., and others: In this session, participants will listen to and decipher the continuously evolving language of music production through the lens of the Hot 100. The F Word (Feminism): Sex & Equity in Songwriting with Valerie Orth , songwriter and performer who has produced music with Warner Chappell Music Publishing: This interactive workshop explores the connection between songwriting and intersectional feminism, inviting participants to reflect on their beliefs and discover how to express them.

Registration will remain open until the first day of the conference on May 30. For more information on sessions or to register, visit www.berkleeonsite.com.

About Kamilah Marshall

Kamilah Marshall has been seen and heard supporting 14-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on her Red, 1989, and Reputation world tours and, most recently, her record-breaking Eras Tour. Kamilah was one of Bette Midler's backup singers and dancers on the Kiss My Brass world tour and the Showgirl Must Go On residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. Her Broadway credits include roles in Rent, Disney's The Lion King, and the original cast of Hairspray. Kamilah reprised her featured role as a Dynamite in Hairspray Live on NBC with Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande. Additionally, she opened for the Rolling Stones' stadium tour with the Southern rock band, Ghost Hounds.

About Berklee Online

Founded in 2002, Berklee Online is the premier innovator and largest provider of worldwide music education, offering more than 75,000 students from 164 countries the renowned curriculum of Berklee College of Music, at a fraction of the cost. With more than 18,000 annual enrollments in credit-based courses, certificates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs, and 3.7 million enrollments in massive open online courses, students receive expert music instruction and emerge with the skills to exceed the demands of the music industry.

