Berklee Online Introduces Music Composition Major and Three New Minors

The Music Composition bachelor's degree program is designed to help students master their compositional craft, push their musical boundaries, and shape their unique sound for a groundbreaking career in the industry. Students will gain the tools and experience to compile a comprehensive portfolio, which will highlight their diverse array of in-demand skills. Through a deep exploration of harmony, counterpoint, orchestration, analysis, and history, at the end of this program students will have what it takes to compose across diverse styles and instruments prevalent in modern concert music. Applications will be accepted through November 12, 2024. The inaugural semester starts on January 13, 2025.

Three New Minors

Berklee Online's new 18-credit minors enable students to develop a well-rounded skill set, enhancing their versatility and adaptability in a dynamic industry. With a focus on structured and guided education, minors ensure that students are prepared to excel in multiple areas within their career. All three minors are available for enrollment now, and students are eligible to declare a minor once they are accepted into an undergraduate degree program at Berklee Online.

Music Production and Recording: Students will immerse themselves in the art of music production with a curriculum that hones their critical listening skills and deepens their understanding of the entire recording process.

Music Industry Entrepreneurship: This minor delves into essential business strategies, ethical decision-making, and leadership principles, equipping students with the skills to navigate the ever-evolving music industry.

Film and Media Scoring: Students will gain a solid foundation in the art of scoring for film and media, from technical orchestration techniques to the aesthetic nuances of various genres.

"These new programs underscore our commitment to delivering a learning experience that is tailored to the unique needs and talents of each student," says Debbie Cavalier, CEO of Berklee Online. "We are excited to offer our students even more opportunities to hone their craft and pursue their passions in multiple areas of music study."

