Berklee Online Launches BOB, an AI-Powered Chatbot, to Revolutionize Music Education

"We wanted something that truly understood our students and their unique Berklee experience. The goal is not just to provide answers, but to guide students toward mastering the material on their own terms." —Gabriel Ryfer Cohen Post this

Initially launched for Berklee Online's Music Theory 101 course, BOB uses a Socratic approach that encourages students to ask questions and reflect on their learning process, rather than simply receiving answers. Berklee Online's COO, Michael Moyes, emphasizes that BOB serves as a powerful complement to Berklee's world-renowned instructors. "Gabriel's work directly aligns with our mission to lead the future of music education," says Moyes. "BOB empowers students and frees up instructors to dive into advanced material and give more personalized feedback."

BOB is more than an answering service—it's designed to engage students in critical thinking. With guidance built on Berklee's proprietary content, the chatbot helps students grasp complex subjects like time signatures, major and minor scales, melody writing, and more, strengthening their overall understanding.

Rather than opting for an off-the-shelf AI solution, Berklee Online invested in developing BOB internally. "Building BOB in-house means we can truly reflect Berklee Online's standards and unique student journey," says Ryfer Cohen.

With plans to integrate BOB into more courses and departments, Berklee Online is committed to evolving its approach to online learning. By blending technology and creativity, BOB's mission is to elevate the way students learn, interact, and gain real-world skills.

See how BOB works in the following video: youtu.be/fDAwARXXZ8k

About Berklee Online

Founded in 2002, Berklee Online is the premier innovator and largest provider of worldwide music education, offering more than 75,000 students from 164 countries the renowned curriculum of Berklee College of Music, at a fraction of the cost. With more than 18,000 annual enrollments in credit-based courses, certificates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs, and 3.7 million enrollments in massive open online courses, students receive expert music instruction and emerge with the skills to exceed the demands of the music industry.

