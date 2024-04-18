Berklee Online Launches Four-Week 'AI for Music and Audio' Course

"The mission of this course is to lift the veil and demystify the AI models and tools. I want to teach students how to coexist with current AI tools to enhance and increase the productivity and efficiency of their music-related activities and workflow." — Carlos Arana Post this

In the course, learners will delve into the core principles of AI and its diverse applications in music and audio. Through hands-on activities, they will gain experience with AI models and algorithms and have the opportunity to explore a range of AI-based apps and software. Designed to integrate the use of AI in the different stages of a musical work lifecycle, students will learn how they can use AI for music creation, production, distribution, and consumption.

"The mission of this course is to lift the veil and demystify the AI models and tools," says Arana. "I want to teach students how to coexist with current AI tools to enhance and increase the productivity and efficiency of their music-related activities and workflow."

Arana encourages his students to approach the topic of AI and music with curiosity instead of fear. In a recent Q&A on Berklee Online's flagship digital magazine "Take Note," Arana answers What is Generative AI and Should Musicians be Afraid? His response is a resounding "no," that musicians should not be afraid, but that there should be safeguards.

"The integration of AI into music creation presents both opportunities and challenges," he says. "It prompts a global debate on adapting copyright laws to technological advancements, emphasizing the need for ethical principles, transparency, and efforts to mitigate negative impacts. As AI continues to influence the creative arts, ongoing dialogue, research, and policy development are essential to ensure it serves as a force for good, enhancing creative arts without compromising ethical standards or societal values."

For more information on the course and to enroll for the inaugural semester starting on June 24, visit online.berklee.edu/courses/ai-for-music-and-audio.

About Carlos Arana

Carlos "Charly" Arana is a guitarist, producer, and researcher. His specialties range from Latin American rhythms to the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques for music. Arana earned his PhD from University of Buenos Aires (UBA-UNLZ) in 2022, presenting a thesis titled "Artificial Intelligence in Music Education: Development of a Learning Environment Based on Generative Neural Networks." As a guitarist, arranger, and musical director he has worked and recorded with artists from all over the world, including legendary Bossa Nova singer Maria Creuza, whose band he was a member of. He has edited a number of books for Hal Leonard and Warner Bros. Publications (Alfred Publications), and for his studies and research on machine learning and AI he has been invited as a speaker in congresses and seminars at some of the most prestigious technology universities, such as MIT and UC Berkeley.

About Berklee Online

Founded in 2002, Berklee Online is the premier innovator and largest provider of worldwide music education, offering more than 75,000 students from 164 countries the renowned curriculum of Berklee College of Music, at a fraction of the cost. With more than 18,000 annual enrollments in credit-based courses, certificates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs, and 3.1 million enrollments in massive open online courses, students receive expert music instruction and emerge with the skills to exceed the demands of the music industry.

