Berklee Online Offers $5,000 Scholarship with Women in Vinyl and Marshall

To apply for this scholarship, applicants must submit a 500-word essay that shares their background and answers the following questions:

What does Women in Vinyl mean to you, and why do you consider the cause important?

How will this scholarship help you achieve your goals and career aspirations?

The submission deadline is August 8, and the winner will be selected by September 4. The winning entrant must enroll in courses by the start of the January 2026 semester.

The scholarship can be used towards Berklee Online undergraduate music business courses or certificates, providing the recipient with the opportunity to gain the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the exciting industry of vinyl and physical media.

Just for submitting an essay, all applicants will receive free access to Berklee Online handbooks in the fields of Music Business; Music Production; Songwriting; Guitar; and Music Theory, Harmony, and Ear Training.

Let's Set the Record Straight: The world of physical production does not always spring to mind when asking an aspiring music business student of their career considerations, which is simply a visibility issue. On the flipside, with the increased visibility of vinyl itself, music industry data proves that the format is sustaining the trend of continuously gaining young fans.

Berklee Online, Women in Vinyl, and Marshall are keen not only to highlight the fascinating world of vinyl and physical formats, but to directly support individuals who have the intention of beginning their career journey in this field.

