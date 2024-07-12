Berklee Online Offers $99 Masterclass to Learn How to Navigate the Music Industry

"I want to make sure the students are prepared because there really is no preparing for this business unless you get out there. Let me tell you what it really is and how to best prepare yourself for it." — Courtney Harrell Post this

Harrell is currently a producer for "America's Got Talent," and was previously a semi-finalist on season 11 of "The Voice." She has co-written songs for Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, and Brandy, and has also written music featured in shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and movies like "Think Like a Man." The 2022 song "SNAP" that she co-wrote with Rosa Linn has been streamed more than 1.3 billion times on Spotify. Harrell attended Berklee College of Music on a full scholarship, after studying with Berklee's City Music program as a teenager.

In Harrell's two-hour masterclass, students will start with an exploration of how they can articulate and refinine their personal narrative in a way that resonates powerfully with their audience and stakeholders. Next they will look at ways to develop and maintain a personal brand that stands out. They will go on to learn strategies on how to deliver a pitch with confidence and authenticity while mastering how to monetize creative skills and turn their passion into a profitable career. At the end of the session, Harrell will go over how to foster meaningful connections and build long-term relationships in the industry that will help students enhance their influence and reach.

Get Heard: Promoting Yourself & Navigating the Music Industry is enrolling now through August 4.

"I want to emphasize, it's not 'get heard just so that your song gets played,'" says Harrell. "It's 'get heard so that you can stay in the conversation.' My name is still respected in the conversation, if not more now, because I've been in so many different rooms. Who you work with is important because they're going to be the ones who keep you in the conversation. They're going to be the ones who keep bringing you the work."

