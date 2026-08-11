Berklee Online Partners with Sophia Learning to Increase Degree Completion

The partnership will allow eligible Berklee Online degree students to complete select general education credits through Sophia Learning.

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berklee Online has partnered with Sophia Learning, a self-paced online learning platform whose courses are recommended for college-level credit by ACE®. Through the partnership, eligible Berklee Online students may complete select general education requirements through Sophia Learning, providing additional flexibility in completing their degree requirements.

"This partnership with Sophia Learning supports Berklee Online's mission of making high-quality music education accessible and affordable," says Michael Moyes, Berklee Online's COO and Associate Vice President of Enrollment Strategy and Marketing. "By providing an additional option for completing select general education requirements, we can help more students overcome financial obstacles and remain on track for graduation."

As part of this initiative, Berklee Online's Academic Advisors can identify eligible students and recommend the Sophia Learning pathway, allowing them to earn transferable general education credits that will help them continue progressing toward their degrees. Berklee Online offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in music business, songwriting, music production, composition, and more, all culminating in a diploma from Berklee College of Music.

"We're honored to partner with Berklee Online to provide their music students additional general education options," says Hunter Davis, CEO of Sophia Learning. "By pairing Sophia's flexible, affordable coursework with Berklee Online's music degree programs, we're providing more pathways that help learners build momentum toward degree completion."

Sophia Learning offers more than 70 ACE®-recommended college-level courses through a monthly subscription model, enabling students to complete coursework at their own pace. Since August 2020, Sophia students have saved more than $1.7 billion in tuition costs*, completed more than 1.6 million courses, and earned more than 4.8 million transfer credits.

For more information about transfer credit opportunities available through this partnership, visit https://berkleeonline.sophia.org.

About Sophia Learning

Sophia is an online learning platform that allows students at any stage of their higher education journey to get started on or continue their education by taking affordable and flexible college-level general education courses. Sophia courses are ACE-recommended for college credit and are designed to be transferred to many colleges and universities. Since August 2020, students have saved more than 1.7 billion in tuition dollars*, completed more than 1.6 million courses, and been awarded more than 4.8 million transfer credits.

For more information about Sophia, visit Sophia.org. Sophia is a subsidiary of Strategic Education, Inc.

*Savings based on average annual tuition at public four-year, in-state institutions. Source: College Board Trends in College Pricing Report (2025)

About Berklee Online

Founded in 2002, Berklee Online is the premier innovator and largest provider of worldwide music education, offering more than 75,000 students from 164 countries the renowned curriculum of Berklee College of Music, at a fraction of the cost. With more than 18,000 annual enrollments in credit-based courses, certificates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs, and 3.1 million enrollments in massive open online courses, students receive expert music instruction and emerge with the skills to exceed the demands of the music industry.

Media Contact

Media Team, Berklee Online, 1 866-237-5533, [email protected], online.berklee.edu

SOURCE Berklee Online