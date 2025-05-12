Berklee Online Signs Transfer Articulation with Conservatorio Nacional de Música

"I look forward to welcoming many more CNM students to Berklee Online through this partnership." —Debbie Cavalier, Berklee Online's CEO and Cofounder Post this

In 2024, Berklee and the CNM signed an agreement that allowed students in the Dominican Republic to transfer their credits to Berklee College of Music to continue their studies in Boston. The new agreement makes a Berklee education even more accessible by allowing CNM students to transfer into a Berklee Online undergraduate degree program without leaving the Dominican Republic. This is Berklee Online's first articulation agreement with the Dominican Republic, with other international partner school agreements in Colombia, Chile, and India.

"This agreement represents a strategic alliance that strengthens specialized music education in the country and expands academic and professional opportunities for young national musical talents," says Salcedo. "This collaboration marks a significant step toward the internationalization of music education for students, while promoting cultural exchange, knowledge transfer, and creating a solid connection with one of the most prestigious music institutions in the world."

The CNM program is made up of practical and theoretical courses from their Classical Music and Popular Music departments. Once students complete their CNM program, they will receive a Diploma of Intermediate Level Musical Studies. CNM students may transfer to Berklee Online at any point in their studies, as long as they have earned a credential comparable to a high school diploma, which in the Dominican Republic is a bachillerato. Depending on a student's desired major, CNM students may transfer anywhere from 33–54 credits to a Berklee Online undergraduate degree program that consists of 120 total credits.

Founded in 2002, Berklee Online is the premier innovator and largest provider of worldwide music education, offering more than 75,000 students from 164 countries the renowned curriculum of Berklee College of Music, at a fraction of the cost. With more than 18,000 annual enrollments in credit-based courses, certificates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs, and 3.7 million enrollments in massive open online courses, students receive expert music instruction and emerge with the skills to exceed the demands of the music industry.

The Conservatorio Nacional de Música (CNM) belongs to a group of institutions dedicated to arts education under the supervision of Dirección de Bellas Artes, which is a dependency of the Ministry of Culture in the Dominican Republic. It is considered the highest academic institution specializing in music education and training in the country, offering programs focused on performance, interpretation, and creativity. Founded in 1942, the conservatory has welcomed many of the greatest classical and popular musicians in the Dominican Republic.

