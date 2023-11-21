Berklee Welcomed TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson for Annual Music Business Lecture

What impressed me the most about TuneCore is that they are artist centric. Their initiative to help artists produce better music is a sign that they seek to promote not just any music, but good music. TuneCore cares about the craft which perfectly aligns them with our mission at Berklee. Post this

"Besides having a phenomenally strong, smart, passionate, and may I say fashionable CEO in Andreea Gleeson, what impressed me the most about TuneCore is that they are artist centric," said Tonya Butler, chair of the Music Business/Management Department at Berklee. "Their initiative to help artists produce better music is a sign that they seek to promote not just any music, but good music. TuneCore cares about the craft which perfectly aligns them with our mission at Berklee."

In a conversation between Gleeson and Professor Butler, Gleeson spoke to students about her pathway to success in the music industry and her experience working to develop the global platform. She also shared her insights on a range of topics, from creating value for independent artists to AI's role in the industry, and how TuneCore is investing in artists in order to help them grow at scale in today's digital world.

Gleeson commented, "I am so honored to have been able to speak to the brilliant students at Berklee College of Music as part of the James G. Zafris Distinguished Lecture series, joining an exclusive list of honorees that includes many music industry executives I admire. It was inspiring to join Professor Butler on campus and be able to interact directly with the next generation of artists and executives that will continue to push our industry forward."

Following the interview, TuneCore presented a "Masterclass for the Self-Releasing Musician" led by Hayley Roets, Manager of Artist and Partner Relations at TuneCore, where she covered the key assets that artists need to distribute their music, as well as the required steps before and after the artists' release goes to digital service providers.

The James G. Zafris Distinguished Lecture Series for Music Business/Management is Berklee's first endowed visiting lecture series, established by the Board of Trustees in 1992 and named after James G. Zafris, a longtime chair of the board and one of its founding members. Past Zafris lecturers have included Jon Platt, chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing; Bruce Lundvall, president and CEO of Blue Note Label Group; Hilary Rosen, then-president of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA); Dina Lapolt, a renowned entertainment attorney; and Jeff Harleston, general counsel and executive vice president of business and legal affairs at Universal Music Group.

Media Contact

John Graffo, TuneCore, 1 6782066668, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, 1 9179294888, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

SOURCE TuneCore