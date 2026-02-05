Berks County Cuts Thousands of Manual Alarm Calls and Speeds Response with ASAP Service

"ASAP removes thousands of alarm calls from our telecommunicators and eliminates the need to re-enter information into our CAD system," said Jeff Weidner, Assistant Director for Technology, Berks County Department of Emergency Services. Post this

In addition to improving workload efficiency, ASAP Service reduces the risk of transcription errors and enhances the accuracy and completeness of information delivered to 911 telecommunicators and field responders, resulting in faster, more reliable dispatches. These improvements help relieve operational strain on telecommunicators while strengthening overall public-safety outcomes.

"ASAP removes thousands of alarm calls from our telecommunicators and eliminates the need to re-enter information into our CAD system," said Jeff Weidner, Assistant Director for Technology, Berks County Department of Emergency Services.

Berks County joins a growing number of public-safety agencies nationwide that are leveraging ASAP Service to modernize alarm handling and improve operational efficiency. Mission Critical Partners (MCP) led the implementation effort, working closely with Berks County personnel. Implementation was completed in partnership with Tyler Technologies, which has embedded the capability into the county's CAD system.

ASAP was developed by The Monitoring Association (TMA) to automatically and digitally deliver alarm notifications to a CAD system, eliminating the need for multiple voice calls between ECC and alarm-monitoring center personnel to capture the information needed to dispatch law enforcement, fire/rescue, and emergency medical units effectively.

As of go-live, the following alarm-monitoring companies are transmitting alarm notifications via ASAP Service to Berks County's ECC: Alert360, ADT, Affiliated, Becklar, Brinks Home, Everon/Protection One, Guardian Protection, Tyco/JCI, Quick Response, Rapid Response, Security Central, United Central Control, Vector Security, and Vivint.

Learn more about how TMA's ASAP Service is saving lives every day nationwide at www.ASAP911.org.

About The Monitoring Association

The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally recognized non-profit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) over the industry. Learn more online at https://tma.us/about-tma/.

About TMA's ASAP Service

Launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, TMA's Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) service allows for the direct electronic dispatch of first responder calls for service from alarm companies to PSAPs and ECCs. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of dispatches, the ASAP service utilizes ANSI standard protocols developed cooperatively by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and The Monitoring Association (TMA).

