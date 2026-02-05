Berks County Cuts Thousands of Manual Alarm Calls and Speeds Response with ASAP Service

Berks County is streamlining emergency response and cutting thousands of manual notifications at its emergency communications center (ECC) by launching the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) service.
BERKS COUNTY, Pa., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Berks County is significantly reducing thousands of manual alarm notifications handled by its emergency communications center (ECC) and accelerating emergency response through the launch of Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) Service. The secure digital connection delivers alarm data directly from alarm-monitoring companies into the county's computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system, eliminating the need for time-consuming voice calls.
Each year, Berks County processes approximately 290,000 emergency and nonemergency calls, including about 18,000 alarm-related calls. By automating the transfer of alarm information, the county expects to save telecommunicators between 50 and 200 hours each month — time that can be redirected to higher-priority emergency calls and critical incidents.
In addition to improving workload efficiency, ASAP Service reduces the risk of transcription errors and enhances the accuracy and completeness of information delivered to 911 telecommunicators and field responders, resulting in faster, more reliable dispatches. These improvements help relieve operational strain on telecommunicators while strengthening overall public-safety outcomes.
"ASAP removes thousands of alarm calls from our telecommunicators and eliminates the need to re-enter information into our CAD system," said Jeff Weidner, Assistant Director for Technology, Berks County Department of Emergency Services.
Berks County joins a growing number of public-safety agencies nationwide that are leveraging ASAP Service to modernize alarm handling and improve operational efficiency. Mission Critical Partners (MCP) led the implementation effort, working closely with Berks County personnel. Implementation was completed in partnership with Tyler Technologies, which has embedded the capability into the county's CAD system.
ASAP was developed by The Monitoring Association (TMA) to automatically and digitally deliver alarm notifications to a CAD system, eliminating the need for multiple voice calls between ECC and alarm-monitoring center personnel to capture the information needed to dispatch law enforcement, fire/rescue, and emergency medical units effectively.
As of go-live, the following alarm-monitoring companies are transmitting alarm notifications via ASAP Service to Berks County's ECC: Alert360, ADT, Affiliated, Becklar, Brinks Home, Everon/Protection One, Guardian Protection, Tyco/JCI, Quick Response, Rapid Response, Security Central, United Central Control, Vector Security, and Vivint.
