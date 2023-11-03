Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices 2023 Regional Convention

Southwestern Pennsylvania's leading real estate company, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty, hosts their annual Regional Convention. The event was held on October 12th at the Hyatt airport hotel in Pittsburgh. Over 500 agents and vendors gathered for this special event.
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southwestern Pennsylvania's leading real estate company, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty, hosts their annual Regional Convention. The event was held on October 12th at the Hyatt airport hotel in Pittsburgh. Over 500 agents and vendors gathered for this special event. The President and CEO Tom Hosack states, "Once a year our agents from both Pennsylvania and Ohio have the chance to get together to learn from the best in our industry while also getting to know each other," said Hosack.
The annual Regional Convention is a company favorite and is highly anticipated by agents each year. It is a one day annual event where agents within our company can interact with our Preferred vendors; giving them the opportunity to meet and form a business relationship. Deb Arrisher, Vice President of Marketing, worked countless hours with her team to put on this event. "We had a lot of fun simulating a morning show to speak on emerging topics and tools for our Forever Agents to utilize so they remain the top agents in the industry," said Arrisher.
Agents have the opportunity to sit in and listen to presentations from our CFO Jim Saxon along with a guest speaker to learn about the newest trends available in the real estate industry. This year's guest speaker was Laura Scott and she discussed the many benefits of using AI and how it could help agents with their business. Future webinars held by Laura will now be available to teach agents how to incorporate AI in their business to be successful. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty will continue to learn and teach new tools in order to help our agents thrive in real estate's ever changing landscape.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty is a locally owned, full-service real estate company serving the Western Pennsylvania area, while Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty serves the Northeastern Ohio region. Our affiliation with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network provides us with the most advanced technology and tools in the industry.
