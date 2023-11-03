Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices 2023 Regional Convention

The President and CEO Tom Hosack states, "Once a year our agents from both Pennsylvania and Ohio have the chance to get together to learn from the best in our industry while also getting to know each other." Post this

Agents have the opportunity to sit in and listen to presentations from our CFO Jim Saxon along with a guest speaker to learn about the newest trends available in the real estate industry. This year's guest speaker was Laura Scott and she discussed the many benefits of using AI and how it could help agents with their business. Future webinars held by Laura will now be available to teach agents how to incorporate AI in their business to be successful. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty will continue to learn and teach new tools in order to help our agents thrive in real estate's ever changing landscape.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty and Stouffer Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty is a locally owned, full-service real estate company serving the Western Pennsylvania area, while Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty serves the Northeastern Ohio region. Our affiliation with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network provides us with the most advanced technology and tools in the industry.

