Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Launches ELEVATE with Notable to Deliver Industry-Leading Seller Support

"We're proud to partner with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, a brand known for excellence, to deliver a solution that reflects that standard," said Austin Lane, CEO & Founder of Notable. "Buyers expect turnkey properties, and ELEVATE unlocks the ability to meet those expectations, sell faster, and achieve the best possible price."

"ELEVATE changes the game for our agents and, more importantly, for our clients," said Brent Consedine, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. "In today's competitive market, sellers need more than advice, they need real solutions. With flexible, pay-at-close financing, our agents can help clients make the right improvements without the stress of upfront costs, so their homes stand out, sell faster, and achieve the strongest possible results."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, service, and superior outcomes. With ELEVATE, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agents are equipped not just to advise clients, but to offer actionable solutions that reduce friction, increase readiness, and unlock top-dollar sales.

To learn more, visit: https://notablefi.com/

About Notable Finance

Notable is a pay-at-close financing solution that provides homeowners with an unsecured line of credit to cover home preparation costs, with no payments due until the home sells. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 33,000 transactions, Notable helps sellers unlock their home's potential while empowering agents to close faster, more competitive deals.

Our mission is to empower homeowners and agents with flexible financial tools that enhance the home-selling process. Our vision is to become the leading fintech partner for real estate professionals, service pros, and stagers - offering simple, accessible financial products that remove friction and drive results.

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Notable operates across the U.S. and is trusted by leading real estate brands. Loans are provided by Notable Finance, LLC, NMLS #1824748.

About Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports 2,200 + sales associates in 42 offices spanning San Luis Obispo to San Diego. In 2024, our expert agents assisted in more than 6,700 client transactions for over $11.4 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com

