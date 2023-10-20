Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Hosted Sunshine Kids Teen Getaway 2023

Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago and its philanthropic arm, the Kindness Foundation, hosted The Sunshine Kids for the annual Teen Getaway to Chicago, Illinois. During the trip, kids from around the country visited Chicago to see the sites and make friends with other kids who are undergoing cancer treatment.
CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago and its philanthropic arm, the Kindness Foundation, hosted The Sunshine Kids annual Teen Getaway to Chicago, Illinois from August 20th through the 25th. The mission of the Sunshine Kids Foundation is to provide exciting, positive group activities so the kids can have fun and celebrate life. During the Teen Getaway, kids from all over the country visited Chicago to see the sites and make friends with other kids who are undergoing cancer treatment.
Joe Stacy, Senior Vice President, General Growth Manager and Kindness Foundation Chairman, said, "The Sunshine Kids organization is near and dear to our hearts here at BHHS Chicago. We look forward to welcoming the kids every year. Our agents and staff greet them at the airport, decorate their hotel room, plan fun activities for them to do and try to make it a truly memorable experience for them. Probably the best part for the kids is meeting other kids with whom they have a shared experience – fighting cancer. Honestly, the trip is as meaningful to us as it is to the kids and we're already planning for next year's visit."
While visiting Chicago, the teens went to the Shedd Aquarium, enjoyed Navy Pier, went on Seadog and night cruises, made pizza at Lou Malnati's and experienced iFly Chicago, the Blue Man Group and the Museum of Ice Cream. Click here to view a highlight video that captured the experience.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,300 real estate professionals and staff in 22 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.
