Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Hosted Sunshine Kids Teen Getaway 2023

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago and its philanthropic arm, the Kindness Foundation, hosted The Sunshine Kids annual Teen Getaway to Chicago, Illinois from August 20th through the 25th. The mission of the Sunshine Kids Foundation is to provide exciting, positive group activities so the kids can have fun and celebrate life. During the Teen Getaway, kids from all over the country visited Chicago to see the sites and make friends with other kids who are undergoing cancer treatment.