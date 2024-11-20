Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Named No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago by the Chicago Tribune for Third Consecutive Year

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago was named No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago by the Chicago Tribune. This is the third consecutive year the company has been No. 1.
CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 13, 2024, Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago was awarded the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago for 2024 by the Chicago Tribune. The company ranked among the top three in the Large Company category for the sixth consecutive year, holding the No. 1 spot in 2019, 2022, 2023 and now 2024. The award is based on the results of independent surveys.
Diane Glass, CEO, said, "We are so excited to be named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago for the third year in a row. This award is especially meaningful because it's based on feedback from our agents and employees who shared they love our professional, fun and inclusive culture. But, helping our clients Move Confidently, whether they're buying, selling, renting or investing, is our greatest joy."
Top Workplaces is based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of an organization including alignment, execution, and connection.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,300 real estate professionals and staff in 22 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.
Media Contact
Liz Dominello, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, 312-268-2749, [email protected], https://www.bhhschicago.com/
Daisy Danao, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, 312-268-0747, [email protected], https://www.bhhschicago.com/
SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago
Share this article