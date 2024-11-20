Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Named No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago by the Chicago Tribune for Third Consecutive Year

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago was named No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago by the Chicago Tribune. This is the third consecutive year the company has been No. 1.

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 13, 2024, Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago was awarded the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicago for 2024 by the Chicago Tribune. The company ranked among the top three in the Large Company category for the sixth consecutive year, holding the No. 1 spot in 2019, 2022, 2023 and now 2024. The award is based on the results of independent surveys.